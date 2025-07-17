The Canberra Raiders, who are currently leading the NRL competition, have moved to re-sign a star forward who will help extend their premiership window for the foreseeable future.

Signing a two-year extension that will keep him at the club until at least 2028, Zac Hosking has made it clear he is committed to the Green Machine as they look to build a powerhouse in the nation's capital.

Speaking on the deal that will keep him in Canberra for the next three seasons, Hosking admitted his decision to stay was never in question.

“Yeah, it is exciting, when the club approached me about it, I was obviously very excited and was keen to go in that direction for my future,” Hosking told the media.

“It's a very bright future here at the club at the moment, so I'm just excited to be a part of it.”

Raiders head coach, Ricky Stuart, commended Hosking for his work ethic and commitment to the lime green jersey, sharing his excitement about the 28-year-old's extension.

“Zac came to the club looking for a chance to be a regular NRL player, and he's shown us that's exactly what he is,” Stuart said.

“He's a hardworking and skilful player who can cover a number of positions for us, and we're really happy to have him as part of the squad for the next three years.”

He will partner NSW Blues star, Hudson Young, in the back row as the club looks to make a strong push toward their first grand final appearance since 2019.