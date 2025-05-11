NRL Rd 10 – Dragons v Warriors
WOLLONGONG, AUSTRALIA - MAY 10: Erin Clark of the Warriors looks to pass during the round 10 NRL match between St George Illawarra Dragons and New Zealand Warriors at WIN Stadium on May 10, 2025 in Wollongong, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Canberra Raiders five-eighth Ethan Strange and New Zealand Warriors forward Erin Clark have both been charged by the NRL's match review committee for offences during Saturday's games.

In the only charges during any of the three games, Strange was pinged for a Grade 1 dangerous throw on Stephen Crichton during the first half of the Raiders' dismal fade out against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

 2025-05-10T05:00:00Z 
 
 
 
GIO Stadium
CBR   
20
FT
32
   CAN
    #NRLRaidersBulldogs
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

The charge - a second on his rolling 12-month record - will see him pay $2500 with an early guilty plea, a sanction that is likely given he would risk a two-match ban by heading to the NRL judiciary.

In the middle game, Erin Clark was placed on report for a second half high shot against St George Illawarra Dragons' middle forward Jack de Belin.

 2025-05-10T07:30:00Z 
 
 
 
WIN Stadium
STI   
14
FT
15
   NZW
    #NRLDragonsWarriors
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Being a first offence on his record, he will pay only a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he heads to the judiciary and loses the challenge.

The final game of Saturday's action - a 90-minute draw between the North Queensland Cowboys and Penrith Panthers - saw no players charged.

 2025-05-10T09:35:00Z 
 
 
 
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
30
FT
30
   PEN
    #NRLCowboysPanthers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

While there has been plenty of disconnect between officials on field and in the NRL bunker and the match review committee in recent weeks, no other players were placed on report during Saturday's games.

Both Clark and Strange will have until midday (AEST) on Monday to determine whether they will accept early guilty pleas or head to the NRL judiciary and challenge the decisions.