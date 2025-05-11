Canberra Raiders five-eighth Ethan Strange and New Zealand Warriors forward Erin Clark have both been charged by the NRL's match review committee for offences during Saturday's games.

In the only charges during any of the three games, Strange was pinged for a Grade 1 dangerous throw on Stephen Crichton during the first half of the Raiders' dismal fade out against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The charge - a second on his rolling 12-month record - will see him pay $2500 with an early guilty plea, a sanction that is likely given he would risk a two-match ban by heading to the NRL judiciary.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the middle game, Erin Clark was placed on report for a second half high shot against St George Illawarra Dragons' middle forward Jack de Belin.

Being a first offence on his record, he will pay only a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he heads to the judiciary and loses the challenge.

The final game of Saturday's action - a 90-minute draw between the North Queensland Cowboys and Penrith Panthers - saw no players charged.

ADVERTISEMENT

QLD Country Bank NQL 30 FT 30 PEN MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

While there has been plenty of disconnect between officials on field and in the NRL bunker and the match review committee in recent weeks, no other players were placed on report during Saturday's games.

Both Clark and Strange will have until midday (AEST) on Monday to determine whether they will accept early guilty pleas or head to the NRL judiciary and challenge the decisions.