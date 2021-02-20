Canberra winger Bailey Simonsson has been ruled out of the Maori All-Stars squad following a leg injury, with Cowboys young gun Wiremu Greig named in place of the Raiders flyer, per NRL.com.

Greig will join the Maori group ahead of Sunday’s clash at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in front of local North Queensland fans.

The 21-year-old will wear the No.22 jumper for the Maori All-Stars.

Check out Wiremu Greig's 2019 highlight reel! He will join the Cowboys NRL system for the 2020 season. WATCH: https://t.co/srwTQLlz8Z#ridemcowboys pic.twitter.com/aIWudpEH2v — NQ Cowboys (@nthqldcowboys) September 26, 2019

The Indigenous All-Stars remain unchanged since the seven Melbourne players were ruled out of traveling north due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Victoria.

Josh Addo-Carr, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Jesse and Kenny Bromwich, Brandon Smith, Jahrome Hughes and Reimis Smith were ruled out of the All-Stars match for their respective sides.

Indigenous All Stars Squad:

Latrell Mitchell

Blake Ferguson

Jack Wighton

Jesse Ramien

Alex Johnston

Cody Walker

Jamal Fogarty

Andrew Fifita

Reuben Cotter

Josh Kerr

David Fifita

Tyrell Fuimaono

Tyrone Peachey

Corey Thompson

Jamayne Taunoa-Brown

Cade Cust

Chris Smith

Zac Saddler

Josh Curran

Brian Kelly

Maori All Stars Squad:

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

Joseph Manu

Dylan Walker

Patrick Herbert

Jarome Luai

Benji Marshall

Russell Packer

Jeremy Marshall-King

James Fisher-Harris

Briton Nikora

Jordan Riki

Joseph Tapine

Issac Luke

Emry Pere

Zane Musgrove

Jackson Topine

Esan Marsters

Daejarn Asi

Wiremu Greig