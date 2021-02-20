Canberra winger Bailey Simonsson has been ruled out of the Maori All-Stars squad following a leg injury, with Cowboys young gun Wiremu Greig named in place of the Raiders flyer, per NRL.com.
Greig will join the Maori group ahead of Sunday’s clash at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in front of local North Queensland fans.
The 21-year-old will wear the No.22 jumper for the Maori All-Stars.
The Indigenous All-Stars remain unchanged since the seven Melbourne players were ruled out of traveling north due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Victoria.
Josh Addo-Carr, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Jesse and Kenny Bromwich, Brandon Smith, Jahrome Hughes and Reimis Smith were ruled out of the All-Stars match for their respective sides.
Indigenous All Stars Squad:
Josh Kerr
Cade Cust
Josh Curran
Maori All Stars Squad:
Emry Pere
Wiremu Greig