The unbelievable try-scoring feats of South Sydney Rabbitohs winger Alex Johnston haven’t gone unnoticed by his teammates, with Latrell Mitchell calling Johnston “the best I’ve ever seen”.

Johnston is charging towards a slice of history with his rampant try-scoring form, and he’s already seven four-pointers ahead of his nearest rival in 2022.

With just three more tries between now and the end of the Rabbitohs’ season, the prolific winger could become the first player in history to score 30 tries in consecutive seasons, and Mitchell is happy to sing Johnston’s praises.

“He’s No.1, the best (finisher) I’ve ever seen,” Mitchell told AAP.

“Just for the smarts he has, the intelligence to stay in or pick his time.

“He has one moment here or there – everyone does – but nine out of 10 times he makes the right decision.”

Johnston has 163 NRL tries to his name in just 187 games, putting him in prime position to break – and go beyond – the record of Ken Irvine, who scored 212 tries in 236 appearances.

Provided he can stay free of injury, at only 27 years of age, Johnston’s current scoring rate would take him well past Irvine’s mark - a number that seemed unattainable not so long ago.

“It’s very surreal to even think about at the moment,” Johnston told AAP.

“I still feel so young, like I just started my career.”

“It would be such an honour if (the record) happens one day, touch wood. I don’t know what I’d do, it’s pretty special.”

Johnston’s form has also seen an increase in calls for him to be part of Mal Meninga’s Kangaroos side for the World Cup, adding to his sole appearance in the green and gold all the way back in 2015.

With a number of State of Origin wingers pledging their international allegiance elsewhere, it’s hard to believe that Johnston wouldn’t at the very least be a consideration.

“I’d put him in the Australian side, he deserves it,” said Mitchell.