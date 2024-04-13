The horror week for the South Sydney Rabbitohs has continued with three key players sustaining injuries and are ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Cronulla Sharks.

With the game set to be Jason Demetriou's final game in charge of the club, winger Tyrone Munro, captain Cameron Murray prop Tevita Tatola were taken from the field with respective injuries and will not return.

According to Fox League, Munro has suffered a busted collarbone in his first NRL game of the season after spending a big chunk of this year on the sidelines.

Tevita Tatola was diagnosed with an ankle injury and was seen on the interchange bench in a moon boot.

Captain Cameron Murray underwent a HIA and ended up failing. This means that Murray has not only been ruled out of the match but will undergo an 11-day stand-down period, per Fox League.

However, there is good news for the Bunnies with Jacob Host passing his HIA and has returned to the field.

It should also be noted that young debutant fullback Jye Gray underwent his own HIA but passed and has returned to the field along with Host.