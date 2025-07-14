The South Sydney Rabbitohs have reportedly suffered a massive injury blow, putting a dent in their slim hopes to make the 2025 NRL Finals.

Initially set to make his return to the field this week against the four-time defending premiers, Cody Walker's season has now come to a close after suffering an injury setback, per The Courier-Mail.

Having only featured in eight matches this season, it is understood that his new setback involving his calf will see him sidelined between six to eight weeks.

The news surrounding Walker's immediate playing future comes as the five-eighth is set ink an extension with the Bunnies to play on in 2026.

“Cody plays to a very high standard so I don't see any reason why he can't continue,” coach Wayne Bennett said at the end of last year.

“It won't continue forever, I know that, but Cameron Smith showed us all you can play NRL at 37 and go well into your 30s.

“If Cody is enjoying it, it doesn't have to be his last year. Cliff Lyons (Manly legend who retired from the NRL just shy of his 38th birthday) was a wonderful player and it wouldn't surprise me if he was still playing.

“There are more 300-game players than ever, guys are playing much later in their careers because of the training and the high-performance programs. Cody hasn't had a lot of injuries in his career, so his body is in pretty good shape.

“He is a great professional so I don't think next year will be his last year.”