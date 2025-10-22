Three years after he was attacked by Jai Arrow's dog, a 76-year-old man has decided to sue the South Sydney Rabbitohs star forward.

Attacked by the NRL star's dog in 2022 on the New South Wales central coast in Bateau Bay, John Gowans has filed a personal injury suit in the NSW District Court and is arguing that Arrow is liable for the injuries to him and his dog, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

It is understood that it was filed earlier this year on July 10, three days before the deadline.

While Arrow wasn't present at the time of the attack, his American Staffordshire Terrier, Thor, attacked Gowans, which hospitalised him and his pet greyhound, Ruby, who had to be euthanised as a result of her injuries.