The South Sydney Rabbitohs have signed former Melbourne Storm and St George Illawarra Dragons fullback Ammaron Gudgeon as he continues his rugby league journey and attempts to make his NRL first-grade debut in the coming years.

One of nine players farewelled by the Storm at the end of the 2024 NRL season, Gudgeon made the move to link up with the St George Illawarra Dragons.

However, Zero Tackle understands that he has now exited the club to join the South Sydney Rabbitohs and earned a NSW Cup contract with the side.

At the end of last year, Zero Tackle had the opportunity to speak with the promising fullback and discussed his rugby league journey, the challenges of recovering from back-to-back shoulder surgeries that hindered his time at the Storm, and his ambitions for the future.

With parents from New Zealand and Western Australia, his childhood saw him move back and forth between countries. Still, he always enjoyed playing and watching rugby league - especially the New Zealand Warriors.

This is despite Western Australia being an AFL-dominated state.

"My dad's a really big rugby league person. Growing up, it was just rugby league, and I started playing when I was only three (but) playing Under-6s," he told Zero Tackle at the end of 2024.

"I guess my dad never really let us watch or play AFL. He just wanted us to play league which ended up working out good for me.

"I played some (rugby union) in New Zealand at Hamilton Boyd High because they're a very big rugby school but I just didn't really enjoy it as much as league, so I stuck with league."

After spending two years with the Central Queensland Capras in Queensland in 2019, Gudgeon was scouted by the Melbourne Storm, where he has spent the past four seasons.

A member of the Storm's development list this season, he has unfortunately had a horror run with injuries that have hampered his game time on the field and caused him to struggle with consistency.

“When I got there at the end of 2021, I played a few games in 2022 for the U20s, and that's when I had my first shoulder injury, so I was out for pretty much that whole year," he added.

"Then I came back to full training halfway through the next pre-season, and the last year in 2023, it was a bit of the same, so I did the same shoulder again. It was a pretty complex sort of injury, so I was out for a bit longer than the first one.

“Coming back from an injury like that, I definitely had a lot of nerves because of the thought of it happening again, but once I got back on the field, I just trusted what I did in the rehab that my shoulder would be all right.

“As I kept playing, I got more and more confidence in my shoulder, and right now, it feels like I got a new one. It feels strong, stronger than ever.

"I guess when you're out for that long, you always have thoughts (that you'll never return to the field)."

Having learned from the likes of Billy Slater, Nick Meaney and Ryan Papenhuyzen at the Storm, Gudgeon will now further his development at the Rabbitohs, where he will attempt to receive more game time on the field.

Beginning his career as a fullback, he has also spent time on the wing and in the centres. In 11 QLD Cup matches for the Sunshine Coast Falcons this season, he scored three tries, made 33 tackle busts and five line-breaks and averaged 108 running metres per game.

Questioned on if running out onto the NRL field was the ultimate goal for him, he previously stated: “Definitely, but just got to train as hard as I can for the NSW Cup and get around those boys as well."

“To learn as much as I can in a new club and just really embrace a new culture because I've never been to like another club before."

As he prepares to make that step, he spoke about the importance of his family to his journey, revealing he wouldn't be where he is without their help, leadership and amazing qualities.

"It was a tough conversation to have with mum and dad - because I'm the youngest kid - when I wanted to move out and chase the dream," he said.

"It wouldn't have been easy on them to let me go but they helped me as much as they could.

"Even now, I call them up, and it's just been a massive help in my transition, and being away from them is also pretty hard, but knowing that I have them in my corner makes it a lot easier."