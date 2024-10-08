The Melbourne Storm have confirmed the departures of nine players after being defeated by the Penrith Panthers in the 2024 NRL Grand Final.
While Justin Olam (Wests Tigers), Aaron Pene (Leigh Leopards) and Reimis Smith (Catalans Dragons) already departed the club at some point this season, the Storm have now revealed that six others will be joining them.
The list of players farewelled includes Ammaron Gudgeon, Chris Lewis, Cole Geyer, Tepai Moeroa, Tristan Powell and Young Tonumaipea.
The decision to say goodbye to the players coincides with the arrival of Stefano Utoikamanu from the Wests Tigers on a three-year contract until the end of the 2027 season.
It also means the trio of Dean Ieremia, Ativalu Lisati and Marion Seve have not yet been farewelled despite being uncontracted beyond this season, as the club has six vacant spots left on its roster for the 2025 NRL season.
Storm Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025
1. Ryan Papenhuyzen
2. Xavier Coates
3. Nick Meaney
4. Jack Howarth
5. Will Warbrick
6. Cameron Munster
7. Jahrome Hughes
8. Stefano Utoikamanu
9. Harry Grant
10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona
11. Eliesa Katoa
12. Shawn Blore
13. Trent Loiero
Interchange
14. Tyran Wishart
15. Tui Kamikamica
16. Josh King
17. Sua Fa'alogo
Rest of squad
18. Bronson Garlick
19. Christian Welch
20. Jonah Pezet
21. Lazarus Vaalepu
22. Grant Anderson
23. Alec MacDonald
24. Joe Chan
25. No player signed.
26. No player signed.
27. No player signed.
28. No player signed.
29. No player signed.
30. No player signed.
Roster spots open: 6
2025 development list
1. Keagan Russell-Smith
2. Stanley Huen