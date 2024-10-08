The Melbourne Storm have confirmed the departures of nine players after being defeated by the Penrith Panthers in the 2024 NRL Grand Final.

While Justin Olam (Wests Tigers), Aaron Pene (Leigh Leopards) and Reimis Smith (Catalans Dragons) already departed the club at some point this season, the Storm have now revealed that six others will be joining them.

The list of players farewelled includes Ammaron Gudgeon, Chris Lewis, Cole Geyer, Tepai Moeroa, Tristan Powell and Young Tonumaipea.

The decision to say goodbye to the players coincides with the arrival of Stefano Utoikamanu from the Wests Tigers on a three-year contract until the end of the 2027 season.

It also means the trio of Dean Ieremia, Ativalu Lisati and Marion Seve have not yet been farewelled despite being uncontracted beyond this season, as the club has six vacant spots left on its roster for the 2025 NRL season.

Storm Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Ryan Papenhuyzen

2. Xavier Coates

3. Nick Meaney

4. Jack Howarth

5. Will Warbrick

6. Cameron Munster

7. Jahrome Hughes

8. Stefano Utoikamanu

9. Harry Grant

10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona

11. Eliesa Katoa

12. Shawn Blore

13. Trent Loiero

Interchange

14. Tyran Wishart

15. Tui Kamikamica

16. Josh King

17. Sua Fa'alogo

Rest of squad

18. Bronson Garlick

19. Christian Welch

20. Jonah Pezet

21. Lazarus Vaalepu

22. Grant Anderson

23. Alec MacDonald

24. Joe Chan

25. No player signed.

26. No player signed.

27. No player signed.

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

Roster spots open: 6

2025 development list

1. Keagan Russell-Smith

2. Stanley Huen