The St George Illawarra Dragons are reportedly in for a nervous wait, with the South Sydney Rabbitohs refusing to waive the ten-day cooling-off period for Keaon Koloamatangi.

One of free agency's hottest targets, Koloamatangi, who finished 2025 with form that made him one of the best props in the game, is believed to have signed a five-year, five-million-dollar deal with the Red V.

The move came on Boxing Day, with the Parramatta Eels and Rabbitohs also having been fighting for his signature.

The signing for the Dragons is one of the biggest retention coups in recent history for the club, but they will now be forced to wait ten days before confirming things.

The NRL's current collective bargaining agreement, agreed to by all parties, including the Rugby League Players Association, says that all players must be given ten days from signing with a rival club before locking it in.

The rule came about after a number of backflips from players who had agreed to move clubs after official announcements.

Clubs can choose to waive that ten-day period, as has been seen in several deals during the last few years, but News Corp is reporting that the Rabbitohs will not do that.

It's understood they won't attempt to retain Koloamatangi with an increased offer, but it does mean the forward, who played the Ashes series for Australia in England at the end of the season, could have a change of heart in the coming week and a bit.

If he doesn't change his mind, then Koloamatangi will become a Dragon from 2027 through to the end of 2031.

The Red V have been chasing forwards on the open market for some time, missing several key names, but the signing of Koloamatangi has the potential to move the needle for a club who have plenty of young talent in their ranks.