Every week in Rugby League is a big week. This past week however was next level. We try to cover 20 of the talking points in this week's 20 thoughts:

1. The Latrell Mitchell incident was a send off. Simple! Taking the motion, the injury, the aftermath etc out of it, it's a cut and dry send off. The officials made a huge error and the rest of the game was reduced to a push and shove fest as a result.

2. With Latrell's suspension, Souths can no longer win the Premiership. I said two weeks back that the big difference this year to Souths falling short would be their superstar fullback. Unfortunately this year they don't have Corey Allan to fall back on either. Huge loss.

3. I wouldn't suggest that Manly were ever in danger of losing to the Bulldogs but until Turbo hit full speed in that second half, they were not good. I just can't shake the feeling that unless Trbojevic massively fires, Manly aren't in the race. That said, I can't remember the last time he didn't fire.

4. The Storm seemed well off the pace on Saturday night. Again, you cannot convince me that they wanted that win as much as Parra. The Eels NEEDED to save their season. That counts for so much. Melbourne have named a below full strength side against the Sharks but I wouldn't want to play the Storm in the finals.

5. Papenhuyzen picking up a clearly hurt Nicho Hynes on Saturday night was NOT good. Hynes was obviously injured and not laying down for a penalty. The way Pap lifted him up may have seen a fast play the ball but could have done big damage.

6. Matt Moylan has been the difference for the Sharks for two straight weeks. He has come on and changed momentum and seen his side home. If he or Johnson are fit for the majority of the season then the eight is decided two weeks ago.

7. Payne Haas has absolutely overtaken the likes of JFH, Welch and Taumalolo as the best middle forward in the game. He is miles ahead of Fifita and Kikau too for the record.

8. Another season, another case of "what could have been" for the Dragons. They won't get any sympathy from me, or league fans in general but their fans have every right to ask questions. They couldn't even beat the Cowboys who have forgotten how to win.

9. Speaking of the Dragons, you really have to wonder if they'd have snagged a win if they played their young stars over the routinely average players they ran with. I'm not one to blame everything on the coach but Griffin is $1.01 to not see out next season for mine.

10. There are reports that the Bulldogs are in some salary cap stress for next season. Given a big money and largely underdelivering forward acted up this past week, AGAIN, they may have found some relief. On the atrocity scale it's waaaay down there but there's an unfortunate pattern here.

11. Newcastle look a different beast with Clifford and Pearce in the halves. I cannot believe reports that Newcastle are willing to let Pearce go next year. Pearce will help Clifford develop in a big way.

12. Imagine your season being on the line against a top eight side and you leave David Fifita on the bench to start the game. Titans fans were shaking their heads on Thursday night and I was right there with them.

13. Imagine your season being on the line against a top eight side and you name Tyrone Peachey at six over the in-form Toby Sexton! Sorry Titans fans.

14. Unfortunately, and for very obvious reasons, Souths performance will largely be forgotten from Friday night. They did run up a score late but the long of short of it is the blew their biggest rivals off the park with relative ease. I wish that tackle hadn't happened for so many reasons.

15. Despite being two points, and differential behind, I just feel that the Titans are the best shot come finals time. Canberra and Cronulla can't beat the Eels/Roosters. I feel like the Titans can. They have the easiest game and I have them favourites to qualify at this stage.

16. I don't understand moving Stephen Crichton to the wing. He's one of the game's most damaging centres yet seems wasted on the wing. In a competition where you have to take every single advantage you can, it seems strange not to let Crichton rip in at centre.

17. Staying with the Panthers, wow do they look far more dangerous with Brian To'o back. He eased back into first grade with a lazy 295 metres. The way he starts sets saps energy and breaks teams morale. Kick to the corner, pin Edwards down. Boom, To'o runs 15 metres and plays the ball quick and suddenly you're on the back foot.

18. With the naming of teams dropping earlier today, one thing is for sure; coaches don't seem to care re finals positions. Nor should they to be honest. Finish 6th or 7th, who cares? Why risk big name players being under 100% next week.

19. Alex Johnston for top try scorer was an absolute gimme but hands up who had Reuben Garrick as top point scorer? Those with their hands raised are liars!

20. Stat Attack: Manly's back three are top five in both tries scored and handling errors. No real point, I just think that's neat.