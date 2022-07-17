The South Sydney Rabbitohs are reportedly out to extend and upgrade the contract of star fullback Latrell Mitchell.

Mitchell has spent a large chunk of this season out injured with a hamstring injury, but was sent to the United States of America by the club during his recovery in an effort to fix the issues for once and all.

Mitchell repaid the club with a huge return game against the Parramatta Eels, before ruling himself out of contention for Origin 3 as he continued to bring himself back to full match fitness.

The Blues might have needed Mitchell as it turned out, losing the decider in Brisbane last Wednesday, while Mitchell played for the Rabbitohs on Friday night as the club ran up 40 points on the Newcastle Knights, putting together one of their best attacking displays for the season so far.

The Sydney Morning Herald are now reporting that Mitchell is in the sights of the club for an upgraded and extended contract.

It's understood the Rabbitohs want to offer a new-three year deal to the star, which would keep him locked in at Redfern until at least the end of the 2026 season.

Mitchell, who is believed to be on around $750,000 per season on his current deal, could go close to joining the $1 million per season club from the start of the 2024 season.

It's believed interest from other clubs has already been expressed in Mitchell, who reportedly wants to stay at South Sydney as long as they will have him.

The club have a delicate balancing act on their salary cap though, with Damien Cook also set to re-sign on a three-year deal, while the future of Cody Walker, also off-contract at the end of 2023, remains in the balance, with the club also needing to look at their future stars, like Peter Mamouzelos and Blake Taafe, who are both struggling for minutes, and others on the way through like NSW under-19 fullback Terrell Kalo Kalo.

Mitchell, who is currently 25, would be 29 by the end of the 2026 season when a rumoured three-year extension concludes.