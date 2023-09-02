South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou has seemingly confirmed his club will have no more signatures arriving at Redfern in 2024.

As it stands, the only gain the Rabbitohs have made for next season is Jack Wighton, while they have lost Jed Cartwright, Liam Knight, Hame Sele and Blake Taaffe.

Rabbitohs 2024 Player Movements

The Rabbitohs have however made a host of re-signings, headlined earlier this year by the moves for Damien Cook, Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell, and added to with Campbell Graham, Tevita Tatola and Cameron Murray.

While the nucleus of the side who have crumbled during the second half of 2023 will remain at Redfern for years to come, the Rabbitohs still have questions over how they will finish their squad next year given the exits.

Demetriou seemed to indicate Wighton would be their only arrival during his post-match press conference after Friday's loss to the Sydney Roosters which ended their finals hopes.

"Obviously Jack Wighton joins, but for me one of the positives has been the emergence of some of the young talent coming through," Demetriou said during his post-game press conference.

As it stands, the Rabbitohs will bring Tallis Duncan and Tyrone Munro into the top squad next year from this year's development list, and Demetriou heaped praise on the duo post-game.

"I think Tallis Duncan will be a lot better for it after another full pre-season - he showed what a special player he can be. Tyrone Munro didn't play tonight but he is an 18-year-old kid," Demetriou said.

Jye Gray is another at the club who could be promoted to the top squad, with the former junior Origin half spending his first year at the club on a development deal.

The Rabbitohs have a host of other young players in their system, with Demetriou suggesting he is "comfortable" and "confident" with the team he will take into 2024.

South Sydney could yet strengthen that youth brigade, with the club yet to make a decision on the futures of 24-year-old halfback Dean Hawkins or young gun fullback Terrell Kalo Kalo.