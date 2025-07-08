The NRL's match review committee have had their quietest week of the year to date, with only two charges handed out.

While it was a short weekend with only five games being played, the two charges handed out - both from the same game - is still the smallest in recent memory.

The two charges that were handed out both resulted in fines, coming from the St George Illawarra Dragons loss to the Canberra Raiders in the nation's capital.

A number of players were placed on report across the course of the weekend by on-field officials, but not subsequently charged by the match review committee.

Here are the charges from the weekend.

Canterbury Bulldogs

No charges.

Brisbane Broncos

No charges.

Canberra Raiders

Kaeo Weekes, Grade 1 crusher tackle, first offence, $1500 fine.

St George Illawarra Dragons

David Klemmer, Grade 1 careless high tackle, first offence, $1000 fine.

North Queensland Cowboys

No charges.

Wests Tigers

No charges.

Sydney Roosters

No charges.

Manly Sea Eagles

No charges.

No charges.