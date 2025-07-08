The NRL's match review committee have had their quietest week of the year to date, with only two charges handed out.
While it was a short weekend with only five games being played, the two charges handed out - both from the same game - is still the smallest in recent memory.
The two charges that were handed out both resulted in fines, coming from the St George Illawarra Dragons loss to the Canberra Raiders in the nation's capital.
A number of players were placed on report across the course of the weekend by on-field officials, but not subsequently charged by the match review committee.
Here are the charges from the weekend.
2025-07-04T10:00:00Z
Accor Stadium
CAN
18
FT
22
BRI
Crowd: 25,234
Canterbury Bulldogs
No charges.
Brisbane Broncos
No charges.
2025-07-05T07:30:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
28
FT
24
STI
Crowd: 15,932
Canberra Raiders
- Kaeo Weekes, Grade 1 crusher tackle, first offence, $1500 fine.
St George Illawarra Dragons
- David Klemmer, Grade 1 careless high tackle, first offence, $1000 fine.
2025-07-05T09:35:00Z
QLD Country Bank
NQL
20
FT
26
MEL
Crowd: 20,383
North Queensland Cowboys
No charges.
Melbourne Storm
No charges.
2025-07-06T04:00:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
28
FT
30
WST
Crowd: 24,311
Wests Tigers
No charges.
Sydney Roosters
No charges.
2025-07-06T06:05:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
30
FT
12
SOU
Crowd: 17,298
Manly Sea Eagles
No charges.
Sydney Roosters
No charges.