Star Melbourne Storm prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona made his return to training with the club yesterday for the first time this off-season and conceded he was "pretty nervous."

Asofa-Solomona has, according to club media statements, been training at home during the pre-season thus far, with the Storm officially returning in early December following their run to the preliminary finals last season.

The star prop, whose role became all the more important following the departure of Dale Finucane and the no-fault stand-down Tui Kamikamica is currently subject too, has refused to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

It's unclear whether he has since been vaccinated, or whether he has received an exemption from the Victorian state government to commence training.

A club statement yesterday announcing his return to training provided no clarity on the matter, with it simply saying he "provided all necessary information and certification to comply with the requirements of the Victorian and Queensland Governments to allow him to return for training and to play."

“It is great to have Nelson back at the club and back with his teammates,” Storm CEO Justin Rodski said.

“It has been a slightly interrupted build up for Nelson but importantly he has been completing his own individual training program over the last few months away from the club.”

“He has returned to training in good shape, and we are confident he will be ready for selection ahead of Round 1 of the season.”

When speaking to the media, Asofa-Solomona said he wants to play in Round 1 and believes he will be in shape to do so.

“Pretty nervous to come back but really happy to be back with the boys,” Aosfa-Solomona said.

“I think I was more nervous about what I was in for, I knew the Storm wasn’t going to take it easy on me.

“Straight into weighing myself which is... pretty tough. Then into the yo-yo (testing), they put me through my paces straight away.

“As soon as I knew I was coming back to the Storm, I had a talk with ‘Bellza’ (coach Craig Bellamy) and Frank (Ponissi). I was stoked to be back and I’m 100 per cent on board this year.

“I feel like I’m ready (for Round 1), it’s just up to ‘Bellza’.”

Asofa-Solomona's return to training will provide the club hope he can play in Round 1, increasing their dwindling forward depth as they prepare for an opening clash with the Wests Tigers.