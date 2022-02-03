Nelson Asofa-Solomona has reportedly returned to Melbourne Storm training on Thursday morning.

A photo posted on social media by Brandon Smith appeared to show Asofa-Solomona entering the Storm's training precinct for what could be the first time this off-season.

Seemingly destined to sit out the season with a refusal to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, Asofa-Solomona has been training at home up until now according to club media statements.

The Storm have confirmed Asofa-Solomona returned to training after "providing all necessary information and certification to comply with the requirements of the Victorian and Queensland Governments to allow him to return for training and to play."

CEO Justin Rodski said it was great to have him back on the field.

“It is great to have Nelson back at the club and back with his teammates,” Rodski said

“It has been a slightly interrupted build up for Nelson but importantly he has been completing his own individual training program over the last few months away from the club”

“He has returned to training in good shape, and we are confident he will be ready for selection ahead of Round 1 of the season.

It's unclear at this stage whether Asofa-Solomona has become vaccinated, or whether he has received special government exemption from being vaccinated.

In Victoria, state rules continue to disallow persons unvaccinated to enjoy most of the freedoms those who are vaccinated do. That rule has changed in New South Wales, however, the NRL still have stringent policies in place for players who are yet to be vaccinated.

The NRL reportedly now have over 98 per cent of players vaccinated, while 80 per cent of the competition's players have tested positive to coronavirus, with the Sydney Roosters reporting that every player has had COVID.

It had been reported Asofa-Solomona was set to head to Japan to play rugby union at the end of his Melbourne contract, however, his return to training could throw some doubt on that report.

The Storm were set to lack depth in the middle third this year without Asofa-Solomona, given Tui Kamikamica is also currently subject to the NRL's no-fault stand-down rule.