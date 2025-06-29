QLD Maroons head coach Billy Slater is rumoured to have made a bombshell selection call for Game 3 of the State of Origin series, handing a debut to a Brisbane Broncos outside back.
According to multiple reports, Slater will reportedly hand Brisbane Broncos centre Gehamat Shibasaki his Origin debut for the Origin Decider in Sydney.
The decision comes as the Maroons seek to reclaim the shield, having lost it in 2024.
Beginning this season on a train-and-trial contract with the Broncos, Shibasaki has been one of the fairytale stories of the year and has been one of the club's best players over the past few months.
In 15 appearances, he has scored 12 tries, made 58 tackle busts and 13 line breaks and has been averaging 147 running metres a match to go with three try assists.
The move to hand Shibasaki a surprising debut coincides with reports from The Courier-Mail that Canberra Raiders front-rower Josh Papalii is set to come out of representative retirement for the Maroons.
Recently breaking the Raiders' record for most games by a single player, Papalii has made 25 appearances for Queensland since debuting back in 2013 but hasn't been sighted in the Origin arena since 2022.
Rumoured QLD Maroons Team for Game 3
1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
2. Xavier Coates
3. Gehamat Shibasaki
4. Robert Toia
5. Valentine Holmes
6. Cameron Munster
7. Tom Dearden
8. Josh Papalii
9. Harry Grant
10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
11. Kurt Capewell
12. Reuben Cotter
13. Trent Loiero
Interchange
14. Kurt Mann
15. Jeremiah Nanai
16. Lindsay Collins
17. Patrick Carrigan
Reserves
18. Reece Walsh
19. Josh Kerr
20. J'maine Hopgood