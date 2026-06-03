The NSW Blues got out of prison in Game 1 of the 2026 State of Origin series.

For a team that were easily the worst of the two for 55 minutes, before pulling a rabbit out of the hat, they should be writing Kalyn Ponga Christmas cards.

They were, frankly, diabolical for much of the game.

Dropped balls, poor defensive reads and eyebrow-raising selections that ultimately blew up in head coach Laurie Daley's face.

In short, the Blues might have won, but if they go into Game 2 with the same game plan, the same 17, and the same attitude, they are going to get thumped by Queensland in Melbourne, before heading to Brisbane for a decider.

Not an easy game to play.

So it almost goes without saying that, despite the last two years seeing deciders won by the away state, the Blues almost have to win in Melbourne.

Here is the team to do it.

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1. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

No need to change anything here if Tedesco stays fit this weekend. He had an average game, but has a track record of success in Sky Blue. If you picked Tedesco on form at the start of the series, Game 1 doesn't change that, and would only serve to upset combinations, tactics and strategy.

2. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

To'o had maybe his worst Origin game - maybe even his worst game, period - in Game 1. His first half was an absolute mess with the star Panthers winger leading the Blues' error count. He was better in the second half, but doesn't need to justify saving his jersey.

3. Casey McLean (Penrith Panthers)

Stephen Crichton is clearly not at 100 per cent, and shouldn't have been picked for the series opener. The Bulldogs centre's form wasn't good enough, and it was shown up during the opener. Casey McLean played 20 minutes off the bench, looked a million dollars and should come straight into the side to play the role he has been at club level for the Panthers.

4. Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)

Staggs, who had excellent form leading into Origin 1, did nothing wrong in the series opener and there should be no doubt around him retaining his spot for the clash in Melbourne, particularly with Latrell Mitchell and Bradman Best still sidelined.

5. Tolutau Koula (Manly Sea Eagles)

Koula will return early from a head knock this weekend after being cleared by the NRL, but even if he wasn't, there should have been no doubts around him retaining his spot for Game 2. Did a good job despite the Blues struggled in the opener.

6. Ethan Strange (Canberra Raiders)

Strange was a late inclusion at five-eighth, and while his state struggled for an hour, that can hardly be put down to him. Most of the flowers went the way of Nathan Cleary in the wash up, but you could easily make the argument that he was the best Blues player on the park across the course of the game.

7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

Nathan Cleary is one of the easier selections for Laurie Daley. He was always going to be picked for the opener, and barring a catastrophe, won't lose his spot at any point this series, particularly with the injury concerns for Mitchell Moses, who was picked at five-eighth for Game 1 before going down in camp.

8. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

Isaah Yeo started at lock in Game 1, but for reasons that will become clear once we get to Cameron Murray, he can't do that again. At Origin level, he is a prop, and from a team balance point of view, it also works far better if he tackles the lights out, runs the ball hard and starts at prop.

9. Reece Robson (Sydney Roosters)

You could easily have mounted the argument for Blayke Brailey to take over the number nine jumper for the Blues right up until the moment he broke his arm. Instead, Reece Robson will start and Laurie Daley needs to pick a replacement for the bench.

10. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

Haas is the game's best prop, and proved it in his return from injury for the Broncos over the weekend. He marches straight back into this starting team without anything approaching a shadow of a doubt. Unfortunately for Mitch Barnett, he was underdone in Game 1, struggled, and can't be picked for Game 2.

11. Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)

Young was a walk-up starter for Game 1, and while it was a slightly mixed performance, that isn't going to do anything to his spot for Game 2. Another automatic selection.

12. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles)

Like Young, Olakau'atu really rubber-stamped his spot in the lead-up to Game 1 and did nothing to lose it. A slightly mixed night ended with a cramp, but he was excellent in the effort areas, particularly the kick chase where he put Kalyn Ponga under all sorts of pressure.

13. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

The Blues were trailing 18-0 when Murray came onto the park. In the following 60-odd minutes, they conceded just two points. Yes, it took playing against 12 for their attack to fire, but they can't afford to drop behind again by such a margin. If he is fit enough, Murray plays 80 minutes, but if not, he must start.

14. Wayde Egan (New Zealand Warriors)

We have gone with Wayde Egan to take over the spot on the bench held by Blayke Brailey. It's a coin toss between he and Apisai Koroisau, and there isn't much to split them. Basically, Laurie Daley's gut call is going to be the way it goes here.

15. Addin Fonua-Blake (Cronulla Sharks)

The return of Haas, and shuffle of Yeo from lock to prop means Fonua-Blake, who was solid without being spectacular in Game 1, comes from the bench. He should add more impact from here and it's a switch that should suit the team balance for NSW.

16. Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters)

I'll have to hold my hands up and say I was wrong on Radley heading into Game 1. He was one of the better forwards for the Blues, added impact from the bench and given his performance, there is now no doubt around his spot heading into Game 2.

17. Jacob Saifiti (Newcastle Knights)

Plenty of conjecture around Saifiti's spot in the side heading into Game 1, and you could still argue other props are better suited, but by not getting onto the field, he is impossible to drop - and it would be mightily unfair, even with Payne Haas' return.

18. Isaiya Katoa (The Dolphins)

Matt Burton was here for Game 1 and did come off the bench for a couple of minutes at the end of the game, and while he can play in the centres from a versatility point of view, it's critical with no Mitchell Moses that the Blues have someone who can stand in at halfback if need be. That is Isaiya Katoa, who is going to play plenty of games for the Blues throughout his career.

19. Campbell Graham (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

With Stephen Crichton dropped from our side and Casey McLean promoted to the starting side, there is the need for a new outside back on the bench. Some will claim Josh Addo-Carr is the way to go, but that does leave the Blues vulnerable in the centres. Campbell Graham should be the obvious choice, provided he returns strongly from injury this weekend.

The team

1. James Tedesco

2. Brian To'o

3. Casey McLean

4. Kotoni Staggs

5. Tolutau Koula

6. Ethan Strange

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Isaah Yeo

9. Reece Robson

10. Payne Haas

11. Hudson Young

12. Haumole Olakau'atu

13. Cameron Murray

14. Wayde Egan

15. Addin Fonua-Blake

16. Victor Radley

17. Jacob Saifiti

18. Isaiya Katoa

19. Campbell Graham