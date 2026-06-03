The New Zealand Warriors have provided an update on the injury status of gun hooker Samuel Healey.

The club confirmed that Healey underwent surgery for a fractured thumb, sustained in the Warriors' gritty loss to the Penrith Panthers on Sunday evening.

Healey left the field in the 11th minute of the first half and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the fixture.

He is set to return for the Warriors in upwards of a month, during Round 17 or 18.

The Shire junior was a highly touted prospect coming through the Cronulla Sharks grades, playing 26 matches for the Newtown Jets in 2024, claiming the NSW Cup title that year.

His one-two punch, rotating with Wayde Egan in the hooker position, has proven to be effective during games with the Warriors this year.

The 23-year-old was poached at the end of 2024 as an apprentice to absorb all of Egan's brilliant deception, marker manipulation and skill in the nine jersey.

The Warriors will no-doubt miss the dynamic combination for the next month in the competition as they look to maintain second position on the ladder.

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Meanwhile, star back rower Leka Halasima sustained a hamstring injury in the Panthers clash, and is yet to be determined when he will return to the field.

Rookie winger Haizyn Mellars has returned to the Warriors casualty ward with a hamstring issue, and is also yet to be confirmed on a return date.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Tanah Boyd remain sidelined until next year following their respective ACL injuries in May.