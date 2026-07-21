Brisbane Broncos future captain Patrick Carrigan is set to be taken off the open market for years into the future by the club as negotiations begin over a contract extension.

Carrigan is, without doubt, one of Brisbane's most important players and has been viewed by many in the game as a future club and representative captain.

It's likely he will slot into that role at the Broncos from the start of next year with Adam Reynolds hanging up the boots at the end of 2026.

Carrigan is already contracted through to the end of 2028, but News Corp are reporting the club are about to open extensions over another extension through to the end of 2030.

It is unlikely to be a short process, with the floated price tag being around the seven-figure mark.

Reece Walsh is the only other contracted player on as much money at Red Hill beyond this year, while Payne Haas is the first million dollar forward in club history, but will head south to the South Sydney Rabbitohs at the end of this season.

It's hardly a surprise that the Broncos want to lock up Carrigan - the Queensland representative player is the type of figure you build a club around, and Brisbane want to do just that moving into the future.

As it stands, rival clubs wouldn't be able to negotiate with Carrigan until November 1 next year, but Brisbane are well aware of the threat that could be paused by big cheque books available in Perth, Papua New Guinea or even with Team 20, which is now being tipped to enter in 2029, likely in Christchurch.

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There is no mistaking what the 2030 timeline is about for Brisbane.

They want Carrigan off the market until those teams are settled into the competition and have begun playing, which ultimately will make it easier to retain their likely captain for the rest of his career.

It's understood a ratchet clause in line with salary cap increases will be inserted into his contract in enticing Carrigan to lock away his future for so long.

In the prime of his career, Carrigan, who is a New Year's Day baby, will be 29 by the time the 2027 season starts, and 32 by the time the 2030 season rolls around, which could very well see him head towards the end of his career on the next deal.

Carrigan currently has 141 NRL games under his belt with the Broncos, having debuted in 2019, and another four seasons as well as the remainder of this one could see him approaching 250 games, while the Queensland walk-up starter could also potentially have played 25 Origins by then to go with more Test match footy for Australia.

Carrigan's retention is just one part of the puzzle for Brisbane as they prepare to replace Payne Haas who they at one thought could have been another Bronco for life.

Mitch Barnett will join the club next year, while the Broncos are also in negotiations over a monster extension for the rapidly rising talent Xavier Willison.