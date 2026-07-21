Gold Coast Titans prop Jaimin Jolliffe is set to join the Huddersfield Giants from the start of the 2027 season as his time in the NRL draws to a close.

Jolliffe is off-contract at the end of this year and is yet to be offered a new contract by the Parkwood-based club who are slowly turning things around under Josh Hannay's coaching.

The Titans, who have been plastered at the wrong end of the table in recent seasons, have been without Jolliffe this year after he suffered an ACL injury during the pre-season, writing off his year before a ball had been kicked in anger.

Off-contract at the end of 2026, the injury couldn't have come at a worse time for a forward who was one of the Gold Coast's quiet achievers in recent seasons, and was a permanent fixture as part of Des Hasler's middle third rotation before he was sacked.

The prop's contract expiring means he has been free to negotiate with rival clubs in the NRL since November 1, but with no bites, it now appears the Huddersfield Giants will be his next home, with Love Rugby League reporting a three-year offer is on the table.

Jolliffe signing a deal that long could be considered a risk for the Englih club given he is just coming back from a year-long lay-off through knee surgery, but coach Jim Lenihan, who was once at the Titans, knows Jolliffe well and, according to the report, is ready to take a punt on the prop.

A former Ireland international, it's understood the Titans are actually keen on retaining the prop, but wouldn't be able to match the length of contract or salary on offer from Huddersfield.

Jolliffe told SEN Radio that he wants to stay on the Gold Coast, but acknowledged he isn't in a great position when it comes to negotiations.

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“I am trying to negotiate from not a great position,” he said.

“Ideally I want to stay on the Gold Coast, I want to be part of what they are building and help the young guys on their journey.

The 29-year-old, who will be 30 by the start of next season, debuted for the Titans back in 2020 and has played 102 games for the club since.