Round 20 produced a number of results that had major finals bearing.

The Sharks pushed their Top Four hopes at the expense of the Knights, The Raiders kept their slim finals hopes alive whilst denting the Bunnies aspirations and the Dolphins took a major step toward a maiden Finals appearance by defeating the Cowboys.

For the first time this season we have a minor premiership discussion after the Panthers dropped a game to the Broncos. The Warriors and Roosters wins over the weekend have their fans slightly excited.

Where did your team land on this week's NRL Power Rankings, following Week 20?:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

The Panthers have now lost three of their past four matches. You still cannot find a single fan who believes the Panthers aren't still the best team in the competition.

Brian To'o's double and 223 run metres provided a highlight on an otherwise rare down night for the Panthers.

I wouldn't want to be the Eels on Thursday night knowing Penrith are very much due for a return to form.

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2. Sydney Roosters (2)

The Roosters made it hard for themselves on Friday night kept their hold on a Top Four spot tight with a 14-6 win over the Storm.

Naufahu Whyte continues to be a monster in the middle for the tri-colours. Cody Ramsay's 192 run metre effort warms the heart. Billy Smith is becoming a star.

A tricky trip to Newcastle on Friday evening awaits. A win is needed to retain any hope of a late Minor Premiership tilt.

3. New Zealand Warriors (3)

The Warriors rode their luck on Saturday in defeating the Dragons 20 points to 12. The win keeps them in second and now a real chance of a Minor Premiership crack.

Mitch Barnett and James Fisher-Harris were huge in the middle for the Warriors. Just quietly, Tanner Stowers-Smith may be on his way to becoming my favourite player.

They should be able to keep the pressure on Penrith with a win over the Dogs on Saturday evening, albeit in an away game.

4. Cronulla Sharks (4)

The Sharks kept their good run going with a 20-18 win over the Knights on Friday evening. The win keeps them fourth and in the eye-line of the Roosters and Warriors.

Braydon Trindall was, again, magnificent. His match winning play was a 10/10 read. William Kennedy continues to be the most underappreciated player in the competition.

The Sharks travel to Brookvale Oval for a clash with old enemies Manly on Sunday. Could be a season defining game for both teams.

5. The Dolphins (5)

The Dolphins quickly bounced back after last week's horrorshow with a 36-16 win over the Cowboys. It keeps them firmly in the Finals spots.

Jamayne Isaako may be the best finisher in the game. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow was unstoppable at the back with 230 run metres. Herbie Farnworth had a lazy 12 tackle breaks.

The bye this week provides two precious points and a pre-Finals rest that could prove equally as important.

6. South Sydney Rabbitohs (6)

The Bunnies Top Four aspirations copped an almighty whack at the hands of the Raiders on Sunday afternoon. Despite the 34-24 loss they remain in seventh.

Keaon Koloamatangi's 191 run metres continues his brilliant numbers. Ashton Ward's recent efforts have earned him a contract extension.

News that Cam Murray is set to miss a month of footy makes their run more difficult. They must beat the Storm on Friday night.

7. Newcastle Knights (7)

The Knights almost stole victory with their final play on Friday yet ultimately fell 20 points to 18 to the Sharks.

Greg Marzhew crossed for a double while Kalyn Ponga, conversions aside, was blistering.

Friday evening's home clash with the Roosters is absolutely massive for both teams. A Newcastle win puts them back in the Top Four conversation.

8. North Queensland Cowboys (8)

The Cowboys started their Sunday afternoon clash with the Dolphins well yet ultimately fell to a 36-16 loss. They remain eighth but could have jumped the Bunnies.

Tom Dearden was good on return from injury, scoring an early try. Braidon Burns continues to press his case to hold onto the centre spot long-term.

A win in Saturday night's battle with Brisbane could see them all but lock in a return to Finals.

9. Canberra Raiders (11)

The Raiders kept their Finals hopes alive with a brilliant 36-26 win over Souths in the capital. A season ending injury to Hudson Young was the only sour note on the day.

Kaeo Weekes crossed for two tries, including a highlight reel one that showed blistering speed. Noah Martin continues to play his way into the hearts of all league fans.

A home game on Sunday against a broken Tigers team presents a brilliant opportunity to press their claims.

10. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (12)

The Bulldogs kept their season alive on Saturday night with a crushing 32-0 win over the Tigers.

Sean O'Sullivan has been brilliant at halfback. They may finally have their number seven. Matt Burton looks reborn in the centres!

If the Dogs can upset the Warriors on Saturday, at Allianz, then their Finals chances suddenly become real.

11. Manly Sea Eagles (9)

Manly dropped a game to the Titans on Sunday that they would have expected to win. Tom Trbjoevic's injury capped off a horror day when combined with the 38-32 result.

Jason Saab lit up that right edge with two magnificent tries. Haumole Olakau'atu continued his incredible form. Tolutau Koula will surely shift into fullback full time now.

They need to beat old rivals the Sharks, at home, on Sunday afternoon to keep the fast finishing Bulldogs at bay.

12. Melbourne Storm (10)

The Storm's season all but ended on Friday night in losing 14-6 to the Roosters.

Stefano Utoikamanu's 54th minute try breathed life into the undermanned Melbourne outfit but it was too little too late. William Warbrick's injury was devastating.

Friday night's away trip to play Souths is must win. Every single game moving forward is must win.

13. Parramatta Eels (13)

The Eels watched on this weekend via the bye. Their season is well and truly done but there is plenty to play for. That needs to be their attitude anyway.

I'm not overly confident in their hopes on Thursday night against Penrith though.

14. Gold Coast Titans (16)

The Gold Coast Titans are back in the winner's circle after a brilliant 38-32 win over Manly in the beautiful Gold Coast sun.

Oliver Pascoe had a career best game, capped off with a try double. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui was almost literally unstoppable.

A win over the Dragons, at Kogarah, will see them match their win total from last year with over a month of footy to play.

15. Brisbane Broncos (17)

The Broncos first win since Round Seven has kept their super slim Finals hopes alive. It's arguable that their 14-12 victory over Penrith was their best this season.

Reece Walsh returned to his destructive best with three try assists. Kotoni Staggs put a few bad weeks behind him with a ridiculous 10 tackle breaks.

They must be perfect from here, including Saturday night's trip to Townsville to play the Cowboys.

16. Wests Tigers (14)

The Tigers, once promising, season continues to turn into a nightmare. The Dogs walked over them to the tune of 32 points to nil on Saturday night.

Jahream Bula ran hard but this game would have been totally forgettable for Tigers fans if not for the Alex Twal blow up at the end.

They travel to Canberra on Saturday as despised outsiders and rightfully so.

17. St George Illawarra Dragons (16)

The Dragons were without luck on Saturday but their loss to the Warriors all but confirms their status as the 2026 wooden spooners.

Hamish Stewart and Toby Couchman were real standouts in Red V on the night. The young forwards continue to provide plenty of excitement for the future.

Their Sunday afternoon clash, at Kogarah, against the Titans is must win if they want to hold out any hope of not finishing last.