Two Queensland-based backs loom as names to watch on the player market, with the Gold Coast Titans central to their futures in the NRL.

Titans talent AJ Brimson has been flagged as a potential player of interest to clubs keen on adding to their fullback stocks, with the England representative often plugged into the centres as opposed to arguably his best role in the No.1 jumper.

Despite being signed through to 2030, Brimson's future on the Gold Coast is "a real watch", with the Bulldogs viewed as a potential landing spot for the 27-year-old.

"This is a really, really interesting one," Scott Pryde said on this week's episode of the NRL Contract Show.

"Brimson publicly has said he wants to stay on the Gold Coast, he's happy playing anywhere and he'll do anything for the football team.

"He's such a good fullback. It only makes sense that there are clubs in Sydney watching that situation. We believe Canterbury are one. They recently re-signed Connor Tracey, but there's now question marks around him given Jacob Kiraz's form at fullback over the past couple of weeks.

"A real watch on that one with AJ Brimson. I can't see anything happening too soon, but definitely watch this space."

With Brimson a chance to depart his post, the Titans could make a play for out-of-favour Brisbane winger Jesse Arthars, who is tipped to depart the Broncos at the end of the 2026 season.

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Amid ties to a move to Japan, Arthars could opt for a move abroad as opposed to a switch across the state.

"Jesse Arthars has fallen well out of favour with Michael Maguire there. He's struggled to find minutes when they're at full strength since the middle of last year," Pryde added.

"Expect him to leave Brisbane. The Titans are interested. Apparently, he's interested in Japanese rugby as well. He could leave the NRL altogether. It wouldn't shock me, he has got a background in rugby union."

Also included in this week's The Market segment, the NRL Contract Show team looks at where Australian representatives Murray Taulagi and Gehamat Shibasaki could be heading, as well as the latest done deals in the NRL player movement space, and review some of the recent off-season's biggest signings.