"I learn something different every day. There's no doubt I have plenty of tough lessons and steep learning curves coming along the way and that why you surround yourself with a quality team to help you in your shortfalls. When I trip up and make mistakes I'll get up and get on with it."

The club is so thrilled with Foran's appointment that Brookvale Oval's naming rights sponsor and local Northern Beaches fans, 4 Pines Brewing Co., will temporarily rename 4 Pines Park to celebrate the club's achievement.

The ground will be renamed 'Foz Pines Park' on Thursday when the Sea Eagles host the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Foran joined the Sea Eagles camp as assistant coach the day after he played his final professional game for the New Zealand Kiwis in the Pacific Championships final.

All offseason, he and Seibold worked together to have the side ready for Round 1, but it didn't pan out that way.

"For me it felt fine – I had come back as assistant coach," he continued. "From my point of view, we were in reasonable shape to start the season but we couldn't get out of the blocks.

"We weren't playing bad footy. I was fresh back to the club, I hadn't been here in the prior years, I had a fresh set of eyes."

Foran commenced media opportunities with Fox League while balancing his assistant coaching duties, and until Seibold was sacked, he was part of their coverage for the 2026 season.

He eventually had to drop out of his media commitments following conversations with chairman Scott Penn that he was going to be the interim coach following Seibold's sacking after Round 3.