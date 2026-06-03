The Queensland Maroons camp has been rocked by the news Patrick Carrigan will miss Game 2 of the State of Origin series with an ankle injury sustained playing for the Brisbane Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

The shock loss for the Broncos, which was the first win of the year for the St George Illawarra Dragons, will leave plenty of question marks surrounding that club, but more immediately, Billy Slater will need to pick a replacement.

There are as many as six players he could lean on, with some requiring a slight strategy tweak for Carrigan's bench spot.

Here are the options.