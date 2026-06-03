The Queensland Maroons camp has been rocked by the news Patrick Carrigan will miss Game 2 of the State of Origin series with an ankle injury sustained playing for the Brisbane Broncos on Sunday afternoon.
The shock loss for the Broncos, which was the first win of the year for the St George Illawarra Dragons, will leave plenty of question marks surrounding that club, but more immediately, Billy Slater will need to pick a replacement.
There are as many as six players he could lean on, with some requiring a slight strategy tweak for Carrigan's bench spot.
Here are the options.
6. Heilum Luki
Heilum Luki has made a tremendous start to the season with the North Queensland Cowboys, with the injury-prone second-rower managing to string together a number of good performances back-to-back.
He was believed to be in the mix for Game 1 in Billy Slater's squad, but was ultimately overlooked.
Whether Queensland want to go with a second-rower to replace Patrick Carrigan remains to be seen, but there is certainly the option of having Reuben Cotter spending more minutes in the middle.
The advantage Luki brings is his excellent ball-running. Queensland had the Blues fatigued in Game 1, but just couldn't put them away.
Second-rowers have become such an important part of the modern game, and Luki fits the build to come off the bench and cause havoc perfectly.