Canberra Raiders star Hudson Young has suffered a suspected Achilles rupture in a devastating blow to both the club's finals hopes and Australia's World Cup plans.

Young went down during the second half of Canberra's 34 to 24 win against the South Sydney Rabbitohs at GIO Stadium after rushing off the defensive line, with the non-contact nature of the incident immediately raising fears of a serious injury.

The 28-year-old remained on the ground before leaving the field with the assistance of Raiders medical staff, unable to put any weight on his injured ankle.

Shortly afterwards, the Raiders confirmed Young had suffered a suspected Achilles rupture, with scans expected to determine the full extent of the damage.

It marks the second Achilles injury in just two days after Melbourne Storm winger Will Warbrick sustained the same during Friday night's clash with the Sydney Roosters, ending his 2026 campaign.

Young's injury is a crushing setback for the Raiders, who are desperately trying to keep their finals hopes alive. Last season's minor premiers currently sit 12th on the NRL ladder, and the loss of one of their premier forwards comes at the worst possible time.

One of the competition's most damaging edge forwards, Young has established himself as a cornerstone of Canberra's pack through his relentless work rate, powerful ball running and defensive intensity.

Loading matchup…

The injury also has significant implications beyond the NRL season, with Young now set to miss the Rugby League World Cup.

The back-rower cemented his place in the New South Wales Blues side during this year's State of Origin series, playing a crucial role in the Blues' Game Three victory, giving himself the clear right for Australian selection.