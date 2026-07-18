North Queensland Cowboys coach Todd Payten has revealed the club's difficult decision to part ways with Scott Drinkwater ultimately came down to choosing between the veteran fullback and emerging star Jaxon Purdue.

Drinkwater will leave the Cowboys at the end of the 2026 season after signing a lucrative three-year, multi-million dollar deal with the St George Illawarra Dragons from 2027, bringing an end to an eight-year stint in Townsville.

The 29-year-old arrived from the Melbourne Storm in 2019 after making just one NRL appearance for the Victorian club, and has since become one of the Cowboys' most influential players. Across 160 appearances, Drinkwater has scored 62 tries, while this season he has crossed for eight tries in 17 games and produced a match-winning field goal in golden point against the Manly Sea Eagles last week.

His future was one of the biggest talking points at the beginning of the season, with many expecting the Cowboys to attempt to retain the experienced fullback. However, Payten admitted the realities of the salary cap forced the club into a difficult decision.

"It was difficult, but in the end, if I'm going to be straight out honest, it was Drinky or Jacko," Payten said to The Daily Telegraph.

"With the salary cap the way it is, Jaxon being a 21-year-old kid and Drinky getting on 30, it was not an easy decision, but the decision we went with was for the future.

"We have list management meetings once a month, that's when I cast my mind into future years. Every decision that I've made since I've been at the club is about us as a group moving forward, and I'll continue to make what I think is the best decision for us as a club."

The decision drew comparisons to another major roster call Payten made earlier in his tenure when he elected to retain Drinkwater over Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, who has since become one of the competition's premier players at the Dolphins.

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Payten admitted there have been moments where he has reflected on big decisions.

"I've had moments of thinking like that (regret), but those decisions are about the bigger picture," he said.

Despite Drinkwater's impending departure, Payten praised the veteran for the way he has handled the situation, saying his response has lifted the entire squad.

"We've still got him (Drinkwater) in the building, and we're hoping to make sure we send him out a winner," he said.

"I will say I only commend Scotty on the way that he handled it, the conversation, and he's playing in career-best form since that decision was made and our conversation was had.

"His leadership, his football, it's been brilliant, and it shows a level of maturity in him, and I want him to keep pushing that way because it's making us a better team."

The 20-year-old, who will make his 50th NRL appearance this weekend after debuting in 2024, has scored 22 tries and recently committed his future to North Queensland until the end of 2030.

While Purdue has long been viewed as a fullback, he has impressed in the halves during Tom Dearden's injury absence, with his recent performances creating speculation he could retain his place alongside the returning Origin representative, potentially at the expense of Jake Clifford.

Payten said Purdue's transition into the playmaking role has exceeded expectations.

"I think he's been pretty good, actually. He's a running threat, he's calm, I like the way he's organised, he's gone play for play when we've got the ball, and he's defending well," he said.

"He has been around the ball for most of our points, he stood up in big moments last weekend again, so he's a super talented kid and he can cover many positions for us no matter where we play him."

Although the original understanding was that Purdue would slot into the fullback position from next year, all eyes will be on how Payten utilises him long term.

Before then, the Cowboys will be hoping Drinkwater can help guide the club back to the finals, beginning with Sunday's clash against the Dolphins.

With both sides battling to cement their place inside the top eight, the winner will strengthen their finals credentials, while the loser risks slipping down the ladder.