The Fiji Bati is hopeful it will receive a major boost ahead of this year's Rugby League World Cup, with Wests Tigers trio Latu, Samuela and Sione Fainu still working to complete an international allegiance switch.

The brothers elected to change their representative eligibility from Tonga to Fiji late last year, but the process has proven more complicated than initially expected.

While Latu is the only brother to have previously represented Tonga, all three were eligible and have now committed to representing Fiji instead through their grandmother's heritage.

However, documentation proving that family connection is still being finalised before the switch can be officially approved.

Returning Fiji Bati coach Mick Potter confirmed the situation remains ongoing as he prepares his squad for the World Cup later this year.

"There are three players at Wests Tigers whose grandmother is Fijian - and that's the Fainu boys," said Potter.

"We're trying to get that over the line. They're just trying to get the documentation right.

"Like I say, the grandmother's Fijian, but finding records of that is difficult. It seems to be common knowledge, but nothing's happened yet. I'm very hopeful. They'd be great players to be playing for Fiji.

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"There was a young hooker as well, Josese Lanyon; he stepped in for Api Koroisau. He's available, he's in the squad."

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the Fainu brothers' eligibility, Potter has already submitted his preliminary 40-man squad to the Fiji National Rugby League board.

The extended squad also includes dual-code star Mark Nawaqanitawase, should he choose to represent Fiji at the World Cup before returning to Japan for rugby union.

If the Fainu brothers' switch is approved, they would join several familiar Wests Tigers teammates in the Bati squad, including Koroisau, Jahream Bula, Sunia Turuva and Josese Lanyon.

Fiji has been drawn into a daunting Pool A alongside tournament heavyweights Australia and New Zealand, as well as the Cook Islands.

The Bati will open their Rugby League World Cup campaign against the Cook Islands when the tournament begins in October.

Fiji has developed a reputation as a competitive side, reaching the World Cup semi-finals on three occasions in 2008, 2013 and 2017, and will be hoping another deep finals run is on the cards if it can secure the services of the Fainu brothers.