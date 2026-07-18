Leeds Rhinos are leading the race to sign Cronulla Sharks forward Braden Hamlin-Uele, with the experienced prop off contract at the end of the 2026 NRL season.

The Super League leaders have identified the 31-year-old as a potential replacement for Mikolaj Oledzki, who will depart Headingley to join the inaugural Perth Bears squad next season.

The interest was first revealed by Love Rugby League on Saturday morning, with Leeds believed to be ahead of fellow Super League clubs Bradford Bulls, Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves in the pursuit of Hamlin-Uele's signature.

A move to England would also present the opportunity for Hamlin-Uele to link up with his brother, Caleb, who currently plays for Wakefield Trinity.

Hamlin-Uele's NRL career began with the North Queensland Cowboys, making his first-grade debut in 2017. However, that appearance proved to be his only game for the Townsville club before he joined Cronulla ahead of the 2018 season.

Since arriving in the Shire, the front-rower has made 133 appearances across nine seasons.

His opportunities have been limited in 2026, featuring in just two NRL matches under Craig Fitzgibbon while spending much of the season in the NSW Cup. Hamlin-Uele has made six reserve-grade appearances this year, with injury setbacks restricting his availability and game time.

Leeds appear well positioned to strengthen its pack ahead of 2027 as it looks to remain among Super League's elite.

Brad Arthur's side currently sits at the top of the competition ladder, holding a four-point advantage over second place as they chase the minor premiership.