Castleford Tigers have officially confirmed the signing of St George Illawarra Dragons outside back Tyrell Sloan on a two-year deal, with the speedster set to begin the next chapter of his career in the Super League from 2027.

The move will see Sloan become the third current Dragons player to join the English club, linking up with Damien Cook and Mat Feagai after the pair also committed to Castleford.

Sloan's departure comes after six seasons in the Red V system, having made his NRL debut in 2021. The 24-year-old played 89 first-grade games for the Dragons, scoring an impressive 53 tries, including ten appearances during the 2026 campaign.

However, his opportunities beyond this season became limited following the club's high-profile signing of Scott Drinkwater, with Sloan falling down the pecking order.

Sloan confirmed the news on Saturday morning.

"I'm very excited to sign for Castleford Tigers. I'm joining a good team and getting to join my mates who are coming over as well, including Cooky and Matty, so I'm looking forward to that, and also linking up with an old coach," Sloan shared.

"Obviously, we've got a job to do over here for the rest of the year, but we're very excited to come and join Cas next year. I'm pretty much on the phone every week to Carry and Chris every week talking about where this team can go so I'm looking forward to it.

"It's been in the works for a bit, but I'm happy it's finally been done and I'm really excited to come over."

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Sloan believes his attacking style is well suited to the Super League and is eager to showcase his greatest strengths.

"I think a big strength of my game is my speed and my running ability. I've always had that label of how quick I am," he said.

"I see the team and how it is right now with (Jason) Qareqare, he's one of the speedsters. So I'm looking forward to linking up with him and also (Krystian Mapapalangi) at the left centre as well, I can't wait to come and join those guys and whatever is thrown at us in defence, I'm sure we'll throw something better back in attack.

"It'll be great to play in the Super League. I feel like anybody can beat anybody on their day, and that's what makes it such an exciting competition. I feel like it's going to suit our style of play.

"I'm just going to come over with a clean slate, an open mind, and just win the fans over by working hard. It's a big move for me, but I'm looking forward to it, and again with Carry, his footy suits me and I'm sure we'll show that."

The move also reunites Sloan with Castleford head coach Ryan Carr, who worked alongside the outside back during his time at the Dragons in 2023.

Carr believes Sloan has all the attributes to become one of the competition's most exciting players.

"We're extremely excited to welcome Sloany to the club," Carr shared.

"I've known him for a long time and have built a great relationship with him, so I know exactly what he'll bring to our group. He is a naturally gifted player with genuine speed and X-factor who will thrive in this competition. Just as importantly, he's a fantastic teammate and a great person who will fit seamlessly into the culture we're building. I have a lot of belief in Sloany, and I'm excited to see him make a real impact for our club and in this competition."

Sloan's exit is expected to be one of several at St George Illawarra as the club continues to reshape its roster for 2027 and beyond.

Blake Lawrie, Christian Tuipulotu, Hame Sele and Nathan Lawson are all considered among the players most likely to follow Sloan out the door as the Dragons continue their roster overhaul.