The NRL's MRC has handed down four charges from Friday night's action, with players from the Newcastle Knights, Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters all receiving financial sanctions.

The opening clash between the Cronulla Sharks and Newcastle Knights produced just one charge, with Knights forward Lachlan Crouch cited for a Grade 1 dangerous throw on Sharks winger Sione Katoa.

Crouch has been hit with a $1000 fine, which would increase to $1500 if he unsuccessfully challenges the charge at the judiciary.

No other players from the Sharks-Knights fixture were fined.

The later clash between the Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm resulted in three separate charges.

Storm's Jack Howarth received the most significant sanction after being charged with a Grade 1 crusher tackle on Roosters fullback Cody Ramsey. Howarth has been fined $1500, with the penalty rising to $2000 should he challenge the charge and be found guilty in the judiciary.

Teammate Jack Hetherington was also sanctioned, receiving a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge for contact on Hugo Savala. The Storm forward has been handed a $1000 fine, which would increase to $1500 if an unsuccessful challenge is lodged.

Roosters' Cody Ramsey was the only player from the Tricolours to face disciplinary action. Ramsey was charged with Grade 1 dangerous contact on Hetherington and has also been issued a $1000 fine, increasing to $1500 if he contests the charge and is found guilty.