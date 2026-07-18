The Newcastle Knights have been left to wonder what might have been after inaccurate goal-kicking proved the difference in a heartbreaking 20-18 loss to the Cronulla Sharks on Friday night.

Despite crossing for four tries to the Sharks' three, the Knights were unable to capitalise on their scoring opportunities, with Kalyn Ponga converting just one of his four attempts at goal.

The Newcastle captain entered the clash with a conversion success rate of around 76 per cent this season, but an uncharacteristically difficult night with the boot ultimately proved costly.

In contrast, Sharks halfback Nicho Hynes was flawless, landing all three conversions as well as a penalty goal to account for a two-point difference.

The defeat sees Newcastle remain in fifth place on the ladder, just two competition points ahead of the sixth-placed South Sydney Rabbitohs, as the race for a top-four finish continues to tighten.

While the result was disappointing, Knights coach Justin Holbrook praised his side's effort after a demanding schedule, with Ponga backing up after three games in the space of nine days following State of Origin duties.

“We've got a really good footy side here and poor Kalyn – that's three games in nine days. That's a lot to ask of anybody, let alone your best player,” Holbrook said.

“For him to get himself up to play tonight and for us to come here and outscore them, you're probably unlucky to win the game. I thought we did enough. It's hard to swallow because we expect a lot of our team now.”

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Holbrook admitted the narrow defeat was difficult to accept given the opportunities his side created throughout the contest.

“We're confident we'd play well and get the win, but we weren't, and we've got to stick at it. There are still a lot of games to go, but it's hard to take at the moment,” he said.

“I'm frustrated at the moment, and I was last week. That's up to me to handle. You want to win, and I think we created enough chances to do that. That's why it's disappointing: if we'd come here and got beat convincingly, you can't get frustrated by that. But we're doing enough to get there.

“We've got to get on with it. There's a lot of belief in this team.”

Ponga, meanwhile, said the physical demands of backing up after Origin were manageable, with the biggest challenge coming mentally after the shortened turnaround.

“I feel pretty good. We lost, and that makes things worse, but it's more of a mental thing, getting up for a game after Origin and the five-day turnaround. It's all mental; physically, you've just got to make sure you get everything right, and I've got enough support from staff and everyone around me to get everything right. But I'm fine,” Ponga said.

“Everyone is different in recovery. I think getting your recovery right and getting away from the game – I know that sounds weird – but getting away from the game and freshening you up is sort of what I try and do."

The Knights will have little time to dwell on the result, with another stern test awaiting next Friday night when they host the second-placed Sydney Roosters.

With the battle for the top four intensifying, Newcastle will be eager to ensure another strong performance isn't undone by the fine margins.