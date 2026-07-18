Melbourne Storm has informed Jack Howarth that he will not be granted an early release from the final year of his contract, ending speculation over a move to the Parramatta Eels for 2027.

The centre will remain in Melbourne through next season, with his current deal set to expire at the end of 2027 despite recent interest from Parramatta.

The Daily Telegraph reported on Saturday that the Storm had made the call to reject any request for an early release, ensuring the 23-year-old remains in purple for another campaign.

Howarth had been heavily linked to a reunion with Parramatta coach Jason Ryles, who previously worked with the young outside back during his time as a Storm assistant coach.

The decision comes after a tumultuous period between the Storm and Eels, whose player movements dominated headlines earlier this year.

Melbourne had been a destination for Zac Lomax after the Rugby 360 fallout, before contractual technicalities escalated into a legal dispute between the two clubs. During that saga, a player swap involving Lomax and Howarth was floated but never materialised, with Lomax instead making the switch to rugby union.

Retaining Howarth provides valuable stability for the Storm's outside backs ahead of significant roster changes next season.

Melbourne will farewell utility Tyran Wishart, as well as outside backs Nick Meaney and Will Warbrick, at the end of the year. However, the club is set to bolster its backline with the arrivals of Bronson Xerri and Jamayne Isaako.

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While Howarth's immediate future is now settled, his long-term future remains open.

Although contracted through to the end of 2027, the centre will become free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 this year for the 2028 season. Both the Perth Bears and PNG Chiefs are reported to be linked as potential destinations beyond his current deal.