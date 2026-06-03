The NRL will hold a special "birthday party" for Jai Arrow on July 12 when his former club in the South Sydney Rabbitohs, face the Newcastle Knights at Accor Stadium.

Arrow recently retired from the NRL at age 30 following a diagnosis of motor neurone disease.

The clubs, along with the NRL, are urging fans to bring money to the fixture for donations and to fundraise for awareness and research of MND when Arrow turns 31 on the date.

The event will take inspiration from Paul Vautin's "World's Biggest Barbeque" that took place in 1993, with the Sydney Morning Herald reporting that the ARL Chairman Peter V'landys, NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo and the RLPA are all working closely at to make the occasion happen.

“We will throw the biggest birthday party in the world,” V'landys said to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It will be a huge occasion with the whole game involved. Don't bring presents. Bring a donation.”

V'landys also revealed to the publication that the collective is working on making 'Jai July' come into fruition, an NRL player-backed initiative to replace the recently axed Try July in order to raise money and awareness for MND.

“This is a classic case of the game uniting behind our own. We are a family ... We have our differences in rugby league, but we never have our differences when one of our own needs our help,” he said.

Loading matchup…

“I want to complement the South Sydney club for everything they're doing. Jai's manager David Riolo is very passionate. We are working closely with him and Souths and the RLPA.

“We are working on many other ideas such as the ‘Jai July' concept. He needs our help and he'll get it.”

In the meantime, before Arrow's birthday, the publication is also reporting he has jetted out to Spain to visit a neurological and wellness retreat, with the resort offering saunas, massages, red light sessions, cryotherapy, and other recovery and health treatments for Arrow to immerse in.

“Essentially, I was told about retreats and thought it would be a great idea to learn about certain things like diet, different medicine and to be honest, to get away from reality for a bit before I come home and get ready to face the music and get into extensive treatment,” he said to the SMH.

Following his trip to Spain, Arrow will be formally invited to toss the coin when Collingwood play Melbourne at the MCG on Monday, according to fresh reports from 7AFL.

The annual Big Freeze 12 fixture takes place to raise awareness and fundraise for MND research, while also paying special tribute to AFL legend Neale Daniher, who passed away from the disease in May.

Other NRL clubs are also getting involved, with the North Queensland Cowboys donating $50,000 to the South Sydney charity, called Souths Cares.

The Manly Sea Eagles will also have a unique game-day warm-up tee dedicated to Arrow, which will be auctioned off following the fixture. The raffle earnings and proceeds from the auction will then be donated to Arrow.