QLD Maroons coach Billy Slater is set to be forced into at least one change for the Origin decider after Newcastle Knights superstar fullback Kalyn Ponga suffered an injury in the club's loss to the Canberra Raiders on Friday night.

Leaving the field with a foot injury and failing to return to the field, Ponga was seen in a moon boot after the match, with coach Adam O'Brien confirming he will undergo scans in the coming days.

It has since been revealed that he has been ruled out of the Origin decider, with Reece Walsh likely to take his spot if he can get through his match later this week unscathed.

While his return timeline hasn't been given, the Knights confirmed on Saturday that he sustained a Lisfranc injury.

He previously missed 11 weeks due to the same injury on the opposite foot last season.

"Knights Captain Kalyn Ponga underwent scans this morning to assess an injury suffered in the 2nd half," a club statement from the Knights read.

"The Knights and QLD fullback has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury.

"Ponga will begin his rehabilitation with Knights medical staff, with the view of returning to play in the back end of the season.

"There were no other injury updates for the remainder of the squad."