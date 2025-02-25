Queensland Rugby League (QRL) has named its Under-19s Emerging squad, which includes some of the best up-and-coming players in the rugby league.

Coached by Darius Boyd, the squad includes representatives from the Brisbane Broncos, Canberra Raiders, Canterbury Bulldogs, Gold Coast Titans, Melbourne Storm, North Queensland Cowboys, Sydney Roosters and The Dolphins.

Having their first meeting three weeks ago, Andrew McCullough and Jesse MacLean were named on the coaching staff and will serve as assistants under the former Broncos, Dragons and Knights fullback.

Recognisable names in the squad include Broncos playmaker Coby Black, Cooper Bai (the son of Marcus Bai), Phillip Coates (the younger brother of Xavier Coates) and Titans centre Sam Stephenson.

Full Squad

Amare Milford (Melbourne Storm)

Bodhi Sharpley (Gold Coast Titans)

Braelan Marsh (The Dolphins)

Brian Pouniu (The Dolphins)

Carter Ford (The Dolphins)

Charlie Dickson (The Dolphins)

Coby Black (Brisbane Broncos)

Cooper Bai (Gold Coast Titans)

David Leota (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Dirhys Sefo (Brisbane Broncos)

Elijah McKay (The Dolphins)

Harrison Hill (Gold Coast Titans)

Jac Finigan (The Dolphins)

Jai Bowden (Melbourne Storm)

Jared Horne (Brisbane Broncos)

Javon Andrews (Gold Coast Titans)

Jett Bryce (Brisbane Broncos)

Kilarney Lavendar (The Dolphins)

Lui Lee (Sydney Roosters)

Maddox Goodwin (North Queensland Cowboys)

Phillip Coates (Brisbane Broncos)

Prestyn Laine-Sietu (Cronulla Sharks)

Ray Puru (Gold Coast Titans)

Sam Hyne (Canberra Raiders)

Sam Stephenson (Gold Coast Titans)

Saxon Innes (Brisbane Broncos)

Sunny Kama (Gold Coast Titans)

Xzavier Timoteo (Sydney Roosters)

Zac Garton (The Dolphins)

Zac Herdegen (North Queensland Cowboys)