A Queensland-based NRL player who is currently contracted to an NRL team has reportedly been accused of rape.

First reported by 9News, police are investigating an NRL player after a woman made a formal complaint against him on Tuesday evening.

The Courier Mail has since reported that the player accused of rape is a "high-profile Queensland NRL star and State of Origin player" who is currently contracted to an NRL club.

The NRL has also been made aware of the allegations against the player, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

It is understood that under the NRL's no-fault stand-down policy, players charged with a prison term of 11 years or more are automatically suspended.

“This investigation is underway into a current NRL player who is contracted to a Queensland NRL club. The allegation is of rape,” 9News Queensland reporter Tim Arvier said on Wednesday evening.

“I'm told this allegation and complaint was made to police after police attended the player's residence last night (Tuesday), with a woman making that complaint to police later in the evening.

“I spoke to that player who was accused of this a short time ago, he did not make any comment and hung up the phone.