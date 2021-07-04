Paul Green has announced big changes to his team for State of Origin Game 3, as the Queensland Maroons look to avoid their first clean sweep since 2000.

After going down in Game 1 and 2 by a combined score of 76 to 6, coach Green has axed underperforming players Kyle Fledt and Andrew McCullough, while Francis Molo is only included among the reserves.

Kalyn Ponga, who successfully completed his first NRL game in the Knights' rout of the Cowboys on Saturday night, has been named to come straight back into the team at fullback.

This pushed Valentine Holmes onto the wing, with Feldt making way.

Exciting youngster Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is also into the side, named to debut for his state in the centres. It means Kurt Capewell, who was burnt badly on the edge in both of the first two games, will shift back to a familiar second row role. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui has then been named to come from the interchange bench, with Jai Arrow moved to lock.

Ben Hunt has been promoted to start at hooker, allowing for AJ Brimson to be added to the team at number 14. The bench is rounded out once again by David Fifita and Moeaki Fotuaika.

Kurt Mann and Thomas Flegler have been picked by Queensland to round out the reserves list alongside the dropped Molo.

Game 3 is set to be played next Wednesday, with the venue still unconfirmed by the NRL owing to the Sydney COVID breakout.

Queensland Maroons team for Game 3

1. Kalyn Ponga

2. Valentine Holmes

3. Dane Gagai

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

5. Xavier Coates

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Christian Welch

9. Ben Hunt

10. Josh Papalii

11. Kurt Capewell

12. Felise Kaufusi

13. Jai Arrow

14. AJ Brimson

15. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

16. Moeaki Fotuaika

17. David Fifita

Reserves

18. Francis Molo

19. Kurt Mann

20. Thomas Flegler