Leeds Rhinos forward Morgan Gannon has confirmed he will switch to the NRL with the New Zealand Warriors in 2026.

The latest of an exceptionally talented crop of young English forwards who have made their way to the NRL in recent times, Gannon will join the Warriors on a three-year deal.

It means he will be based out of Auckland from the start of the 2026 pre-season until at least the end of 2028, where he will aim to add plenty to the edge for Andrew Webster's side.

"Morgan is a quality young forward and we're excited to add him to our roster for 2026 and beyond," Warriors general manager of recruitment Andrew McFadden said in a club statement confirming the news.

"Players out of the Super League are having a growing influence in the NRL, and we see Morgan adding to that with us.

"He's keen to challenge himself in the NRL, and we want to give him that opportunity."

While the Warriors have plenty of options in the second-row as it stands, there is little doubt Gannon, who has already played 60 games for Leeds and another for the England Knights, will come straight into selection calculations where he will look to follow the progression of the likes of Kai Pearce-Paul at the Newcastle Knights, and Morgan Smithies and Matty Nicholson at the Canberra Raiders.

The Rhinos had made Gannon a substantial offer to retain his services, but Gannon said it wasn't about the money, but rather, his career opportunities.

Webster said he was excited by what Gannon has to offer.

"We've been watching Morgan and we're excited about what he has to offer our club," Webster said.

"He has a strong work ethic, runs hard lines, has ball-playing ability and defends well. He'll complement our back row forwards ne he'll prosper in our environment and in the NRL."

Gannon will link up with the Warriors in November.