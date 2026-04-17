The Brisbane Tigers franchise, which currently plays in the QLD Cup competition, is ready to compete for the NRL license to become Queensland's fifth NRL team.

Following the introduction of the Perth Bears next year and the Papua New Guinea Chiefs following in 2028, there are talks that the following side in the NRL will be in the Sunshine State.

The NRL is looking to secure the south-western corridor of Queensland amid fears the AFL is looking to claim the area, with the Courier Mail reporting earlier this month that ARL Commissioner Peter V'landys will meet with Queensland Rugby League officials to discuss the expansion plans.

Although the Tigers believe they should be the next side introduced, and with their heavy contributions to the RISE development program, they claim to have the foundations to build into an NRL heavyweight.

The Tigers, once known as 'Easts', have had many NRL players don the orange and black before stardom, including Cameron Munster, Cody Walker, Christian Welch, Felise Kaufusi and Scott Drinkwater.

With the NRL market in Brisbane expanding following the successful introduction of the Dolphins franchise, the Courier Mail is also revealing that the Tigers are bidding to take part in the strongest competition in the world.

Tigers president Keith Phillips told the publication that their strong community ties and push for junior development will contribute to their plea to become the 20th NRL side.

“Brisbane Tigers have been following with interest recent commentary about another NRL licence for Queensland,” Phillips said.

“The Brisbane Tigers remain determined to play a vital role in securing a fifth team for Queensland, located in Queensland where the game is embedded in our culture and supported across our diverse and growing communities.

“We don't subscribe to rhetoric that we are losing to the AFL. We have record registrations for all Brisbane Tigers-affiliated clubs, and we take our responsibility as custodians of the game of rugby league seriously. We go about our work with or without an NRL licence.

“It's a mission we will continue to fulfil."

The Tigers aren't buying the headline that targeted areas of Queensland are under threat by the AFL market, and with the Brisbane Broncos' strong crowd numbers and commercial success, they want in on the economy.

“While an NRL licence would always be nice to have, and we are pleased to hear Peter V'landys acknowledge the importance of the southwest corridor to Queensland and the NRL, we will continue to grow the game even without an NRL licence.

“However, we are always open to sitting around the table to discuss how we can further assist the NRL in achieving its ambitions for our great game.

“While we were not successful with our last bid, we have simply gotten on with the job of growing rugby league in the southwest corridor in a manner as if we had been successful in securing an NRL licence.

“Queensland's southwest corridor is a rugby league nursery and represents one of the most significant opportunities for expanding our great game well into the future.”

They are up against the Ipswich Jets, who also made a plea to become the 20th NRL side after a failed bid in 2021.

Outside of the two headliners, there has been no other competition from an already established club so far.