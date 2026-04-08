The Ipswich Jets have ambitions to become the NRL's 20th franchise, and after a failed bid in 2021 for a license, they are turning up the heat to enter the competition by 2030.

The Jets outfit, who hail from south-eastern Queensland, will table a $60 million bid to earn a spot in the NRL, as reported by the Courier Mail.

There is plenty of rugby league demand surrounding the Brisbane area, which has seen the Brisbane Broncos' commercial numbers skyrocket and the successful introduction of the Dolphins franchise out of Redcliffe.

ARL commissioner Peter V'landys will meet with Queensland Rugby League head honchos to discuss the expansion plans as the market for NRL grows.

Ipswich Jets chairman Steve Johnson told the publication that the plans are taking place, and that this time, they have the money to front the licensing bid.

“They want guarantees that we (Ipswich) would get an NRL licence if they stumped up the cash,” Johnson told the Courier Mail.

“If that happens, they will put the cash in a bank account.

“We have the finances to make this happen.”

With the threat of the AFL claiming the outer Brisbane region, it's expected V'landys will want to act quickly, with a reported $1 billion being distributed into the area for Aussie football development.

“New Zealand has a strong case, absolutely, but we've never discounted the fact we want another Queensland team,” said V'landys.

“The Queensland Rugby League, under the guidance of Brian Canavan (chairman) and Ben Ikin, have done such a fantastic job that we can't keep up with registrations at the moment.

“Queensland is booming.

“Having another team in Queensland is definitely not out of the question.

“We'll sit down with the Queensland Rugby League and work out where they believe it (a fifth NRL team in Queensland) has got the most potential.”

The ambitious bid to expand the 13-man code isn't slowing down, with the 19th side, the Papua New Guinea Chiefs, dominating headlines for their audacious incentives to get players to make the move to the Melanesian country.

With so much land territory across Queensland and the Broncos' commercial success, a third team in the Brisbane region is the next logical step in the NRL's evolution.

V'landys has also called for further steps in globalising the code, with the successful Las Vegas endeavour expected to be stretched with plans for Miami, London, and the Middle East.