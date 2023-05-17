The Brisbane Tigers have formally declared their intent to become the NRL's 18th team.

Formerly known as the Easts Tigers since 1933, the club rebranded in 2020 as the Brisbane Tigers. They were originally behind the Brisbane Firehawks bid for the NRL's 17th team in a bid to avoid a naming clash with the Wests Tigers, but ultimately came up short with the Dolphins - based in Redcliffe - admitted to the NRL as the 17th franchise.

This time though, there is no link with the Firehawks, and the Tigers, who are a 90-year-old brand, are seemingly looking to go it alone, despite the naming clash with the Wests Tigers that would generate.

It's clear the NRL will look to move to 18 teams as soon as realistically possible to gain a ninth game per round, as well as to remove the bye from the weekly competition.

It has been heavily suggested that expansion areas Perth, or a second New Zealand team, will be the front-runners to make their way into the NRL given the enormous timezone advantage it will give broadcasters.

Perth in particular has proven a desire for top flight rugby league with large crowds attending both club and Origin games in recent years.

But the Tigers - confirmed on Wednesday that they are launching their bid to become Team 18 at the same time as they open their redeveloped stadium.

Langlands Park - Totally Workwear Stadium as per its sponsored name - has a new grandstand named after rugby league great Des Morris which was opened today, and has seen the facilities at the club undergo a $10 million revamp.

Despite that, should they be successful, it's likely they would play a bulk of their games at Suncorp Stadium, which could yet be another factor for the NRL to consider given the drive to put more content on Lang Park - it now hosts the Broncos, ten Dolphins' home games and magic rounds, amounting to 30 regular season games per year.

Brisbane Tigers NRL bid chairman Shane Edwards said there was a desire for more rugby league in Queensland.

“South-east Queensland fans are craving more high-quality rugby league, with our four existing Queensland based teams still leaving our fans wanting more,” Mr Edwards said.

“Suncorp Stadium has the capacity to support another NRL team. This year's 27 rounds of the regular season will see nine weekends where no game is played at Lang Park.

“With the strong attendance and audience figures we are seeing the Dolphins achieve in their debut year, we believe the Brisbane Tigers can provide a similar stimulus in the south-west corridor that takes in the Logan and Ipswich regions.

“We will build upon our programs that already empower Queensland grassroots footy clubs and thousands of local players to dream big, and offer unique fan experiences with the game we love.

“If successful in becoming the 18th NRL team, our goal is to be the go-to club for sports fans on Brisbane's southside and western corridor and the millions of casual fans between the ages of 18 to 34 who do not currently support the Broncos, Dolphins or Titans."

They have played in the QLD Cup since the 1996 season and are currently affiliated with the Melbourne Storm, who send players to both the Tigers and the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

The deal between the Tigers in the QLD Cup and the Storm in the NRL is scheduled to run until at least the end of the 2024 season.