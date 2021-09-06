A punter has made the end of the NRL regular season that much sweeter, landing a $13,000 to one bet with Sportsbet.

Sunday's early game had plenty riding on it with the Gold Coast Titans needing to beat the New Zealand Warriors by 11 points to qualify for the finals and keep the Cronulla Sharks out of the top eight.

They did that and more, running away to a 44-0 win.

While the Warriors' season was over and their performance may have been on the cards, the dead rubber in the final game of the season saw the last-placed wooden spoon winners the Canterbury Bulldogs hand the Wests Tigers a 38-0 thumping.

One punter had the foresight though to place a two-leg $1 multi with Sportsbet - the legs? The Tigers and Warriors to both be held to nil.

$13k off a dollar 👀

A perfect way to end the NRL regular season 💰 pic.twitter.com/gpbCxDjZjn — Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) September 5, 2021

The Bulldogs holding the Titans to nil alone was paying $464.32 when the punter locked his bet in, with the Bulldogs having not held a team scoreless since 2013 and holding the second-worst defensive record heading into yesterday, only ahead of the North Queensland at just a tick over 30 points per game.

It was also the first time Canterbury have scored 30 or more points in a game since the back end of the 2018 season.

Holding the Tigers scoreless means the Bulldogs ended with the third-worst defensive record, the Titans winding up letting in four points than yesterday's victors.

It didn't remove them from the bottom of the table though, with the Bulldogs winning just three of 24 games this season.

They will be hoping for a large turnaround in 2022 though as they welcome six high-profile signings to Belmore in Matt Dufty, Josh Addo-Carr, Brent Naden, Matt Burton, Paul Vaughan and Tevita Pangai Junior.

The Tigers could be in for more punishment though without a big signing list to run off, having finished 13th this year with eight wins from 24 games.