In the space of a week, the PNG Chiefs have added AJ Brimson, Jeremiah Nanai and Sam Walker to their squad for 2028.

It's November 27, less than a month past the date they were officially supposed to be able to start recruiting, and they have 12 players on the books.

If you listen to the music around where the salary cap is going, and the fact they don't have any ratchet clauses in the deals agreed thus far, they still probably have a tick under 50 per cent of that salary cap left too.

All the talk is they are out here building an unbeatable juggernaut on the back of their government approved, China-fighting tax-free dollars.

And it's certainly the easy argument to swing.

Their backline, on paper, looks absolutely outstanding. Brimson, Brian To'o, Zac Lomax, Joseph Manu, Alex Johnston, Jarome Luai and Walker.

They now have what could be considered an elite second-row as well with Jeremiah Nanai joining Hudson Young, while Connor Watson brings versatility, Matty Lees is a good pick up out of England, and all reports point to the fact Xavier Willison will be the next man to sign on with PNG, if Caleb Navale doesn't beat him to the punch as number 13.

On name power, the Chiefs have managed to throw off the detractors who thought they'd struggle to sign players, and will certainly have the competition watching on with interest - and expectations - around what their first season in the NRL will bring.

They are, without doubt, going to be under more pressure immediately than the Dolphins were in 2023, or the Perth Bears - who are $2 for the wooden spoon next year and have been lost in the arguments - will be under next year as Mal Meninga returns to the hot seat.

By way of the names signed, Willie Peters, a man who had success in a vastly different styled English game, will be under the gun to get his side in to the finals from year one. He will not, in simple terms, be afforded the same luxury Wayne Bennett was, or Mal Meninga is about to be.

The fan reaction has been part bemusement, part pressure already.

The word 'avengers' was thrown around plenty before November 1 in the comments section of PNG Chiefs social posts, and that has now been mixed with other words.

But what maybe has been missed among all this is that the squad resembles, so far at least, something a fan might put together on paper without actually thinking about how it's going to work on the field.

Of the squad they have, plenty are going to be the wrong side of 30 by the time they start their first pre-season in Port Moresby, and there are other issues too.

AJ Brimson at the back is one of the game's elite fullbacks, but by the time he gets to PNG, he won't have played the position for a number of seasons - the Gold Coast Titans certainly aren't about to extend an olive branch to a guy who is departing the club.

On the wings, Brian To'o is simply too short for the modern game, and with rule changes about to be tested in the pre-season, the disadvantage for wingers who aren't six foot or taller is only about to get larger.

To'o too is the wrong side of 30 by the time he gets to Port Moresby, and the style he plays with - 200 metres plus per game, that has made him such a valuable commodity to the men from the foot of the mountains during their run of success - will, you'd have to imagine, catch up with him at some point.

On the other side of the park is Alex Johnston who might well be the greatest try-scorer in the history of the sport, but has also had injury issues in recent years, and will be going in to the final year of his career when he pulls on the jersey for the first time.

In the centres, it's two players who haven't played the sport for a number of years.

One of them, Zac Lomax, is arguably better on the wing than he is in the centres, and the argument could easily be made that both signed thinking they were a chance of playing fullback.

That was certainly the argument around Manu returning to the 13-man code with the Chiefs after abandoning the Sydney Roosters a few years ago to chase dollars in rugby union, as well as a potential Rugby World Cup appearance next year.

Lomax went the same way, and has a track record of failing to complete contracts - it's tough to see him adjusting to life in the bunker.

That's not to say Manu and Lomax are poor players, but they simply don't have the runs on the board in rugby league in the last few years to say they are the marquee style recruits many have made them out to be.

In the halves, there is a real concern over where the long-term kicking game will come from.

On paper, Jarome Luai and Sam Walker bring plenty of creativity, but their ability to manage games, distribute the ball effectively across the backline and co-operate as a duo remains to be seen.

There is a fairly common rhetoric that Walker hasn't quite proven himself as a key man yet given he has had Daly Cherry-Evans and James Tedesco on board throughout the 2026 Roosters premiership push.

2027 will be an intriguing watch to understand how Walker performs when is a little more out on his own.

Luai, on the other hand, was excellent at club level in the Panthers system. There is no denying that. But he is also starting to get older, and has achieved very little during his time at the battling Wests Tigers.

In the forwards, Matty Lees is a good acquisition, but unproven at NRL level, while their second-row has elite attacking ability, but will struggle in defence.

Jeremiah Nanai is among the worst defensive second-rowers in the competition, and that's even once some minor improvement on that side of the ball is noted in recent years, while Hudson Young needs to bounce back from an Achilles injury - something that is notorious for slowing players down - in 2027.

Adding to all of that is the fact that, at the moment, their right-side defence is lining up as Jeremiah Nanai, Sam Walker, Joseph Manu and Brian To'o.

To'o is a solid tackler, but has height issues as discussed, while Manu wasn't the greatest of defensive centres during his time in the competition.

Walker has been protected well by Angus Crichton and Siua Wong during his time at the Roosters - both players are frankly among the best second-rowers in the game defensively - but won't have that luxury at the Chiefs, with Nanai playing a spot inside him and likely to continue struggling with his positioning in defence - if it hasn't been coached by now, it may never be.

Defence, in truth, is the big question of this side.

Right now, they look like the sort of footy side who will be able to put up enormous points, potentially inconsistently, but will also concede enormous points on a regular basis.

They do have 18 signing left, and to Michael Chammas and his recruitment team's credit, they have avoided ratchet clauses, allowing them to continue spending big.

Based on that, it would be a fool's game to write the Chiefs off right now with the names they have, but this isn't some super team as the majority seem to keep suggesting, almost in an attempt to discredit what the new club are doing it would seem.

This is a team of footy players who will have an enormous amount of prove, and an enormous hurdle in front of them, both in travel, and living in the Port Moresby compound.

Props and a hooker have to be next on the radar for Peters and his recruitment team, followed by a hope the guys they have signed already gel.

They certainly have the credentials to go further in their first season than the Dolphins or likely Bears, but it's not as if we are about to install them as premiership favourites.

There is a lot of work still to be done in Port Moresby if they are going to become the Avengers of the NRL.