The Australian Rugby League Commission have confirmed their teams for the Prime Minister's XIII games against Papua New Guinea.

In a twist, players included in the men's team are unlikely to play for the Kangaroos during this year's Pacific Championships against New Zealand and Tonga over the following fortnight.

It had been thought the game would be used predominantly as a fitness builder for players who missed the NRL finals, but instead, the squad features a mix of youth and players on the fringe of both Origin and international selection, while also rewarding players previously out of the representative picture for strong seasons.

Former Wests Tigers half Luke Brooks and his current replacement Lachlan Galvin have both been included in the side, as has Canberra Raiders' half Jamal Fogarty.

Galvin is joined by a host of youngsters, with Tallis Duncan, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Dylan Lucas, Xavier Savage, Fletcher Sharpe and Kaeo Weekes all included.

Damien Cook will lead the side as captain at dummy half, and get up to speed with his new hooking partner at the St George Illawarra Dragons, with Jacob Liddle also included, while the likes of Nat Butcher, Beau Fermor, Reuben Garrick and Hudson Young who all could conceivably be on the cusp of Origin selection with strong form next year, have made the cut for the trip to Port Moresby.

The men's team will be coached by Brad Fittler.

“We have some incredibly talented players making their debuts in the green and gold. I'm excited to see what they can do at this level, giving us a real eye to the future,” Fittler said.

“This is an important camp not only for the players who will be testing themselves at this level but also being ambassadors for the game in PNG.”

The women's team - who will play on the same day as the men's in Port Moresby - features the likes of Kezie Apps, who will captain, and Lauren Brown who led the NRLW Dally M count until the final round this season.

Other key players to make the side ahead of the Jillaroos end of year Tests include Teagan Berry, Shaylee Bent, Jaime Chapman, Abbi Church, Kirra Dibb and Jesse Southwell, while rookie of the year Kasey Reh from the St George Illawarra Dragons has also been included in the squad.

Meanwhile, Jess Skinner - a former Jillaroo - will take charge of the women's PM's XIII team.

“The team features some real experience with Kezie Apps and Lauren Brown alongside some young players who will be pushing for representative honours well into the future,” Skinner said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also congratulated the players on their selection, also continuing to talk up the relationship between Australia and Papua New Guinea, where an NRL expansion team is expected to be announced in the coming months.

“These games represent far more than just a couple of games of footy for up-and-coming stars. It's an important chance to share our love of the game with PNG - our closest neighbour and dear friends,” Prime Minister Albanese said.

“It's a great thrill to have one of my favourite Rabbitohs as captain of the men's team, and I look forward to Damien Cook and Wests Tigers' Kezie Apps leading their talented PM's XIII squads in Port Moresby.”

Men's PM's XIII team

Luke Brooks (Manly Sea Eagles)

Ethan Bullemor (Manly Sea Eagles)

Nat Butcher (Sydney Roosters)

Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs) - captain

Tallis Duncan (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Beau Fermor (Gold Coast Titans)

Jamal Fogarty (Canberra Raiders)

Lachlan Galvin (Wests Tigers)

Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles)

Kobe Hetherington (Brisbane Broncos)

Alofiana Khan-Pereira (Gold Coast Titans)

Jacob Liddle (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Dylan Lucas (Newcastle Knights)

Sam McIntyre (North Queensland Cowboys)

Sean Russell (Parramatta Eels)

Xavier Savage (Canberra Raiders)

Alex Seyfarth (Wests Tigers)

Fletcher Sharpe (Newcastle Knights)

Kaeo Weekes (Canberra Raiders)

Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)

Women's PM's XIII team

Kezie Apps (Wests Tigers) - captain

Shaylee Bent (Gold Coast Titans)

Teagan Berry (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Krystal Blackwell (North Queensland Cowboys)

Lauren Brown (Gold Coast Titans)

Keele Browne (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Jaime Chapman (Gold Coast Titans)

Bree Chester (North Queensland Cowboys)

Abbi Church (Parramatta Eels)

Kirra Dibb (North Queensland Cowboys)

Sophie Holyman (Canberra Raiders)

Grace Kemp (Canberra Raiders)

Ella Koster (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Emma Manzelmann (North Queensland Cowboys)

Rory Owen (Parramatta Eels)

Lily Peacock (North Queensland Cowboys)

Kasey Reh (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Monalisa Soliola (Canberra Raiders)

Jesse Southwell (Newcastle Knights)

Chante Temara (Canberra Raiders)