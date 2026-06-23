The NSW Blues had an almost unmitigated disaster in the second game of the State of Origin series.

Despite getting off to a decent start against a Queensland side who were put through the ringer with a pair of head injury assessments, they came out of halftime and were reduced to nothing more than a crawl.

In the end, Queensland ran away with a thumping 20-point win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground that probably could, and maybe even should, have been more. In fact, a late consolation try for the Blues reduced the gap.

After two games, it's feasible to say the Blues haven't yet held the ascendancy at any point against a Queensland side at full strength with 13 players on the field.

If you cast the mind back to pre Game 1, the team Laurie Daley selected was blasted from pillar to post by fans, the media and everyone in between, and it has more or less proven that way.

Now heading to Game 3, and facing the challenge of a decider on enemy soil, the Blues have an enormous task ahead of them and simply must shake up the team.

We have gone for three straight swaps and a number of positional changes with a round to play before teams are selected, but frankly, it could be even more.

Here is the team NSW must pick for Game 3.

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1. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

It would be fair to say James Tedesco hasn't exactly had a perfect series, but he hasn't been poor enough to consider dropping him. It might be his last game as a Blue unless he does something special though.

2. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

The biggest issue for Brian To'o is his height and leaping ability. More and more wingers in the modern game can just overpower him in the air. Jojo Fifita isn't that tall but did just that in Game 2. To'o usually brings enough to the side particularly in ball-running ability that his position isn't in question, but it will be if he doesn't have a big one in the decider.

3. Tolutau Koula (Manly Sea Eagles)

Koula has been very solid over the first two games of the series and any notion that he won't be there for the decider is madness. A fairly easy selection really for Laurie Daley.

4. Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)

Staggs got lucky with the first try in Origin 2, and had some nice moments, but he also just had way too many poor ones. His ball-handling and defence left plenty to be desired. He doesn't deserve to lose his spot but is on notice.

5. Jacob Kiraz (Canterbury Bulldogs)

The first of the changes will see two-time try-scorer Mark Nawaqanitawase replaced by Jacob Kiraz. The Roosters' outside back just has too many deficiencies in his game, both in ball handling and in the air, to justify his selection. Jacob Kiraz beats him in both of those areas and likely would have been picked for Game 2 if fit.

6. Ethan Strange (Canberra Raiders)

Let's get something really, really clear. Mitchell Moses and Nathan Cleary isn't it in the halves for the Blues. Ethan Strange at prop isn't it either. He was among the best in Game 1 for the Blues, and dropping him to the bench for Game 2 was one of the silliest selections we have seen in recent years.

7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

With Moses not playing five-eighth, you could easily argue the Blues need a change at halfback. With the realistic hat on, it's not going to happen, but this is a two-way race. We will leave Cleary there, but just maybe, Daley pulls the biggest surprise of his coaching career.

8. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

Haas had maybe the worst game of his career in Melbourne. He was limited in his production, his runs were soft, and he just didn't have his usual impact. Part of that was the Blues refusing to do anything other than try and go around the Maroons, but he also looked underdone. Still, he is one of the first selected for the trip north.

9. Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys)

Reece Robson certainly shouldn't be playing 80 minutes in the decider unless circumstances force it, but he has done a solid enough job starting both games that he doesn't lose his spot to one of a host of candidates.

10. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

Say it with me: Isaah Yeo is not a lock at Origin level. This ongoing delirium in the selectors minds that he is somehow better suited to not only starting at 13, but also keeping Cameron Murray on the bench, is just not it. Yeo moves to prop, and it shouldn't even be that much of a discussion point. Mitch Barnett drops out of the side after two poor performances in a row.

11. Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)

Young has done nothing wrong across the first two games and absolutely deserves to retain his spot. No change here.

12. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles)

Dylan Lucas wasn't used all that well in Game 2. There was plenty of outrage, but the bottom line is he spent most of the game seeming to run the decoy line. That said, there was no reason to drop Haumole Olakau'atu after Game 1 and he comes back into the side.

13. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Cameron Murray has been the Blues' best player over the first two games and it hasn't even been close. He just adds so much to the side at both ends of the park, and any version of this team without him starting at lock doesn't make sense.

14. Blayke Brailey (Cronulla Sharks)

Brailey missed Game 2 with a broken arm, replaced by Apisai Koroisau who ddin't make it onto the field. It's a no-brainer though that he comes straight back onto the bench for Game 3, looking to add the same spark he did during the closing stages of Game 1.

15. Terrell May (Wests Tigers)

Terrell May has been banging down the door for Origin selection for a year and a half. The fact he still hasn't played a game almost doesn't make sense. With Mitch Barnett dropped and Yeo starting at prop, May should come onto the bench to prove some much-needed aggression.

16. Dylan Lucas (Newcastle Knights)

Lucas survives with his spot, obviously. Some will suggest he didn't have a good Game 2, but again, he wasn't used in the right way. If he comes off the bench, he rips into the game with plenty of energy at both ends of the park for a short stint and should go very well. Victor Radley drops out for his awful discipline.

17. Addin Fonua-Blake (Cronulla Sharks)

Addin Fonua-Blake only had ten minutes in Game 2, with Daley blaming sin bins and tactics. The Blues haven't spent nearly enough time going through the middle this series, and naming two aggressive, hard-running props on the bench is the way to shake up the tactics. Fonua-Blake survives.

18. Jack Bostock (The Dolphins)

Jack Bostock would actually be my pick to start probably as soon as next year, but he sat on the bench in Game 2, and will - or at least should - do the same again in Game 3. He has height, speed, and great ability at both ends of the park.

19. Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels)

With Moses missing the starting team, we still reckon there is room for him in the 19. If Cleary doesn't perform, there is an injury in the side, or any other reason to bring him into the game, then he can sit on the bench and be ready to go.

The team

1. James Tedesco

2. Brian To'o

3. Tolutau Koula

4. Kotoni Staggs

5. Jacob Kiraz

6. Ethan Strange

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Payne Haas

9. Reece Robson

10. Isaah Yeo

11. Hudson Young

12. Haumole Olakau'atu

13. Cameron Murray

14. Blayke Brailey

15. Terrell May

16. Dylan Lucas

17. Addin Fonua-Blake

18. Jack Bostock

19. Mitchell Moses

In: Jacob Kiraz, Haumole Olakau'atu, Blayke Brailey, Terrell May

Out: Mark Nawaqanitawase, Mitch Barnett, Victor Radley, Apisai Koroisau

Positional moves: Ethan Strange (bench to five-eighth), Mitchell Moses (five-eighth to bench), Isaah Yeo (lock to prop), Dylan Lucas (second-row to bench), Cameron Murray (lock to prop)