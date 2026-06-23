Round 16 produced an incredible string of results.

The mighty Panthers, albeit heavily Origin-depleted, dropped their second game of the season. The Dolphins recorded a seventh straight victory while the Storm now have three wins in a row and five in six games.

The Sharks continue to fall short when matched up, consistently, with the big dogs of the competition, while the Dragons are now inventing ways to lose.

A fun weekend all up and one that has shake up the top four both here and the on the NRL ladder.

Where did your team land on this week's Power Rankings following Round 16?:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

The Panthers suffered their second loss of the season this past weekend. The loss, although unforeseen, requires a huge amount of context.

Missing several Origin players, the Panthers fell 19-18. Lindsay Smith seems to be forgotten but should be in the Origin conversation. Liam Martin will likely return.

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All the stars return this weekend for the trip to Townsville to play the Cowboys.

2. New Zealand Warriors (2)

The Warriors bounced back from last week's shock loss to the Sharks by thumping the Cowboys 38 points to 20 at One NZ Stadium in Christchurch.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad crossed for four tries, including a first half hatty. Te Maire Martin continued his brilliant form with another two try assists.

A very difficult trip to play the Dolphins awaits on Saturday afternoon. This shapes as the game of the round, and then some.

3. Sydney Roosters (4)

The Sydney Roosters sent a big message on Sunday night in defeating the Sharks, with ease, 27 points to 8.

Mark Nawaqanitawase absolutely blitzed Ronaldo Mulitalo in their match up. Naufahu Whyte may be the most underrated forward, if not player, in the game.

They are in Brisbane on Friday night to play the Broncos in what should be the headline act this weekend. They've drawn the Broncs at a good time.

4. The Dolphins (7)

The Dolphins recorded their seventh straight victory on Saturday afternoon via a 36-22 win over the Tigers at Campbelltown.

The Phins surely can't let Kodi Nikorima leave after he was again brilliant. Brad Schneider and Trai Fuller, covering for Isaiya Katoa and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, were brilliant. The Dolphins depth is top class.

They host the Warriors at Suncorp on Saturday. I don't think I've been this keen for a regular season game in a long, long time.

5. Newcastle Knights (5)

The Knights escaped win two competition points on Friday night with a victory over the desperate Dragons.

Fletcher Sharpe was brilliant, at fullback, in the 22-20 win. Dylan Brown has silenced a lot of doubters, myself included, during his short stint in the Hunter.

Newcastle are back at home on Sunday afternoon when they host the Tigers. A brilliant chance to keep their good run going.

6. Manly Sea Eagles (3)

Manly dropped a game they would have been very confident of winning, to the Bulldogs, on Saturday night. The 13-12 loss came despite them scoring three tries to the Dogs two.

Tom Trbojevic was pretty good on return with 200 run metres. Haumole Olakau'atu was a monster, again, and should never have lost his Origin spot.

A huge Brookvale clash with the Storm on Saturday night has major headline potential.

7. Cronulla Sharks (6)

The Sharks four game win streak was broken via a far superior Roosters side on Sunday night. The Sharks never really threatened in the 27-8 loss.

Teig Wilton was the only forward to top 100 run metres on the night. I'm a little worried that a halves combination that has been together for three years is "still developing" though.

A bye this weekend should allow Craig Fitzgibbon to ask his players whether or not they are serious about a Finals charge in 2026. Time to prove it, if they are.

8. South Sydney Rabbitohs (8)

The Bunnies sat back and enjoyed the beautiful, rugby league chaos via the bye this weekend.

Unfortunately Latrell Mitchell has been ruled out for the next month, denting the Bunnies hopes of hitting the ground running.

The above in mind, they still start as heavy favourites on Friday night at Commbank against the Eels.

9. Melbourne Storm (10)

Melbourne's 42-20 win over Canberra this weekend was their third in a row. Scarily it was also their fifth win in six games.

Will Warbrick crossed for a hattrick while Cameron Munster scored on his 250th appearance. Sualauvi Faalogo stole the show though with a try, two try assists, three line break assists and 145 run metres.

Saturday night's trip to Brookvale Oval to play the Sea Eagles is mouth watering. No reason the Storm can't keep their good run going.

10. North Queensland Cowboys (9)

The Cowboys returned from their first bye of the season via a horror loss to the Warriors across the Tasman. If anything, the 38-20 scoreline was a little flattering.

Jake Clifford and Scott Drinkwater continued their good (attacking) form with try assists each. Their forwards should be fresh after a less than stellar effort.

They're back home on Saturday afternoon, which is a positive. Somewhat unfortunately though they host a full strength Panthers side coming off a loss.

11. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (12)

The Bulldogs 13-12 win over Manly on Saturday night was their second in a row and third in four games. Signs of a tide turning, perhaps?

Stephen Crichton was the match winner after shifting into the halves. Matt Burton looked free playing in the centres. Connor Tracey ran for a lazy 327 metres.

The Dogs are on the Gold Coast on Friday evening for a very winnable game against the Titans.

12. Wests Tigers (11)

The Tigers fell back to earth following last week's heroics. The 36-22 loss to the Dolphins was a far cry from last week's highest of highs.

Jarome Luai had three try assists while Terrell May's numbers were impressive. May was targeted late on though so maybe 80 minutes is too many.

The Tigers are up the coast to play Newcastle on Sunday afternoon. Must win territory is approaching, quickly.

13. Parramatta Eels (13)

The Eels enjoyed a bye this weekend knowing they've largely underperformed in 2026 to date.

Mitch Moses returned in Origin Two as was fine. He needs to be A++ if the Eels are any chance of a late Finals push.

They have to beat the Bunnies on Friday night, at home.

14. Gold Coast Titans (14)

The Titans recorded a huge, upset victory against the Panthers. Admittedly they were Origin depleted but every win counts.

Young half Zane Harrison had the game of is life, setting up three tries and kicking the match winning field goal. Beau Fermor reminded QLD selectors of his abilities.

Josh Hannay's men will look to kickstart a win streak, at home, against the Bulldogs on Friday evening.

15. Canberra Raiders (15)

The Raiders horror season continued as they were thumped 42 points to 20 in Melbourne by the Storm.

Making the loss worse is the fact they lead 16-0 at one stage.

A loss, at home, to the Dragons this weekend would confirm what we already know ... this is not the Raiders of 2025.

16. Brisbane Broncos (16)

The 2025 Premiers spent the week licking their wounds whilst on the bye.

Brisbane re-signed Ben Hunt and are linked with Dane Gagai. No youth movement at Red Hill for 2027 then?

The Roosters are in town on Friday night for what should be the game of the round.

17. St George Illawarra Dragons (17)

The Dragons were so very close to recording a second win of the season. A shock missed conversion from beside the posts and a horror bounce combined to rob them of victory.

Both Dragons halves produced two try assists each on the day while Setu Tu continued his monster season on the wing. All of the Dragons young forwards were busy.

The Red V travel to Canberra for a 16th vs 17th blockbuster on Sunday afternoon. You'd have to think Dragons fans fancy their chances here.