Last year's grand finalists, the Brisbane Broncos, have addressed the disappointing end to this season.

An unfortunate conclusion could raise questions about coach Kevie Walters' future, as the Broncos face the need for a major turnaround to succeed in 2025.

Like many other NRL clubs, the Broncos were hit hard by injuries to key players, which contributed to some of their misfortune on the field.

Broncos captain Adam Reynolds opened up to SEN 1170 Mower's Club about the season ending.

“We sat down and reviewed the season, we had a questionnaire amongst the whole team about things we want to improve on and get better at as a team,” Reynolds said on SEN 1170 Mower's Club.

“As preseason approaches, that's when I'll sit down with a couple of senior boys, we'll get on the same page and move in the same direction.”

Reynolds acknowledged that injuries were a significant issue throughout the season, with key players, including himself, spending multiple rounds on the sidelines.

“It's a hard one, a lot of injuries and what now played a part,” Reynolds added. “We had a shorter preseason which is not ideal… there's a lot of expectations.

“Probably just getting on top of it sooner, recognising that the season wasn't going the way that we liked, just trying to put a stop to it earlier."

Reynolds has signed a one-year extension with the Broncos, keeping him at the club until the end of 2025.

While uncertain about his future beyond that, he remains hopeful that the team will bounce back next season and return to top form.

“Obviously pretty disappointed the way it finished, it gives us a great opportunity for a bigger preseason next year and hopefully we'll come back and do something great.”