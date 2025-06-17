Phil Gould has thrown his support behind embattled Maroons coach Billy Slater, insisting the Queensland great will not be sacked even if his side fails to win the 2024 State of Origin series.

The former Blues mentor responded to growing speculation about Slater's future following three straight Origin defeats, which have left Queensland clinging to the hope of a series-saving win in Perth next week.

Slater has found himself under unusual pressure after Queensland lost games three and one of last year's and this year's campaigns respectively, including back-to-back losses at Suncorp Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Maroons now face a must-win situation in Perth if they are to keep the series alive and force a decider in Sydney.

Despite the recent dip in results, Slater holds a 2-1 series record since taking the reins in 2022 and signed a new deal last year that ties him to the job through 2026. Gould sees that as reason enough to back the former fullback.

"I don't think Billy is in any danger of losing his job," Gould said on his Six Tackles with Gus podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It hasn't happened yet, we will worry about that one if they get the result."

Slater has overseen five wins in his first eleven matches as coach, giving him a win rate of 45.5 per cent, which ranks among the lowest for Queensland coaches with multiple series in charge.

Only Mark Murray, Michael Hagan, Wally Lewis and Paul Vautin have recorded lower figures, though none managed the longevity or impact of Slater's predecessors like Mal Meninga, whose win rate sits at 66.7 per cent.

Part of the current criticism has centred on Slater's bold decision to drop long-time captain Daly Cherry-Evans, which some have seen as a break from Queensland's famed “pick and stick” culture.

Slater replaced Cherry-Evans with Tom Dearden, then installed Cameron Munster as captain in a move that has stirred significant debate.

But NSW team manager Frank Ponissi, who has worked closely with Slater in the past, came to his defence.

"He knows a little bit about Origin and he thinks it will make the team better, I'm sure that's the reason he made the decision," Ponissi said.

"The criticism he's copped I think has been unfair."