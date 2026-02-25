Former NRL star Nelson Asofa-Solomona has poured fuel on the fire with the claims that he could get in the boxing ring with Cowboys enforcer Matt Lodge.

Lodge returned to the US for the first time since being arrested there in 2015, and after an open-training session, he spoke to Fox Sports about a potential fight between himself and Asofa-Solomona.

“He already knows where he can get it,” Lodge said.

“But for the rest of the year, we've got to focus on footy.

“I also don't want to speak about boxing, especially while we're over here.

“But he knows where he can get the fight and so does George [Rose].

“But right now, my full focus is this weekend.

“Unlike Nelson, I'm not gonna quit footy to get in the ring.

“But good luck to him. I hope [the boxing switch] fulfils what he wants to do.

“And if he wants to get it on, we can get it on.”

Shortly after, 'NAS' replied on his Instagram, implying Lodge is only contracted in the NRL because Asofa-Solomona rejected the role that he eventually signed for the North Queensland Cowboys.

"Funny that.. you wouldn't have a job if I took the contract you're currently on right now. Thank me later", NAS wrote on his Instagram story.

Asofa-Solomona stepped away from the NRL to pursue an opportunity for the prosperous Australian boxing franchise 'No Limit', who is founded by former NRL player George Rose.

There has been significant hype generated around Asofa-Solomona's boxing career, in which we saw him knock out Jeremy Latimore in the first round in his professional debut in January.